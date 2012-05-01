May 1 A baby is born every hour in the United
States with signs of opiate drug withdrawal, and the number of
newborns in withdrawal has tripled over the past decade,
according to a U.S. study.
Researchers of the study, which was published in the Journal
of the American Medical Association, also found that the number
of new mothers who tested positive for use of opiates, which
include powerful painkillers such as oxycontin, increased
five-fold between 2000 and 2009.
In the most recent study year, between five and six out of
every 1,000 women had the drugs in their system.
"This study is part of a bigger call to the fact that
opiates are becoming a big problem in this country," said
Stephen Patrick of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, who
worked on the study.
Recent research has shown the number of people who both
abuse opiates and who overdose has been increasing in the United
States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, 14,800 people died of a prescription drug overdose
in 2008, triple the estimate from 20 years earlier.
Data from discharge records for children treated at more
than 4,000 hospitals nationwide and statistically adjusted to
represent the entire U.S. population showed that the number of
infants born with signs of opiate withdrawal increased from one
in 1,000 in the year 2000, to more than 3 in 1,000 by 2009.
That works out to about 13,500 newborns born in withdrawal
across the United States in 2009.
It's unclear if there are long-term health impacts for
children born to opiate-addicted mothers who get through their
first weeks of life okay. Some but not all studies on the
question have found those kids grow up with a higher risk of
developmental problems, according to Patrick.
What is clear is that babies born in opiate withdrawal
significantly drive up health care costs.
According to the study, the average hospital stay for a
newborn in withdrawal averages 16 days, compared to just three
days for other newborns. Care costs were more than five times
higher.
It's usually not difficult to spot a baby in opiate
withdrawal, Patrick said.
"(They) are far more inconsolable than other babies. They
appear uncomfortable, sometimes they breathe a little faster ...
they're scratching their faces," he said.
At this time, the increasing abuse of prescription opiate
medications - and babies being born in withdrawal - is mainly
centered in a few places of the United States, including in
rural Kentucky, Tennessee and Maine. Parts of Florida are also
becoming known as hubs of opiate abuse, said Marie Hayes, from
the University of Maine in Orono.
"The concern is that it will be more widespread," said
Hayes, who wrote a commentary published with the new study.
In a few cases, babies born in withdrawal have mothers that
needed to be on strong painkillers after they were in a car
accident, for example. A very small number had mothers who were
addicted to heroin.
But about 85 percent of the cases Hayes sees are the result
of women who abuse prescription drugs.
Researchers agreed that there's a need for more research on
how best to care for drug-addicted women and babies who are born
in withdrawal, as well as an urgency to spread the message about
the dangers of opiate use in pregnancy.
"We need to put the light on this problem, and get it out
there as a public health crisis," Hayes said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/4HWZ7
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)