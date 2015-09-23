(Correct spelling of C. difficile in headline)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 23 A non-antibiotic drug already
tested in people for other uses may be active in treating
Clostridium difficile, a superbug that preys on people whose
protective gut bacteria have been wiped out by antibiotics.
Studies in mice by researchers at Stanford University School
of Medicine showed that the drug ebeselen, a compound being
studied in clinical trials for a variety of other conditions,
blocked infections by disabling the bacteria's toxins. The study
was published on Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine.
C. difficile is an antibiotic-resistant infection that can
cause diarrhea, colitis, the inflammation of the colon. It
infects nearly half a million people in the United States each
year and contributes to 29,000 deaths.
Patients who get these infections are treated with
antibiotics, which wipe out friendly bacteria and contribute to
antibiotic resistance.
In the new study, led by Kristina Oresic Bender and
colleagues at Stanford, the team looked for compounds that would
simply keep the bacteria from making people sick, allowing
normal, protective gut bacteria to remain intact.
The team searched through a federal library of compounds for
drugs that targeted C. difficile's toxins.
They settled on ebselen, an antioxidant tested in late-stage
trials by Daiichi Sankyo as a stroke treatment, but
never reached the market and is now off patent.
In studies in mice, the compound curbed infections,
including those caused by a drug-resistant strain of C.
difficile, blocking both inflammation and colon damage in
treated mice.
The Stanford team hopes to move the drug rapidly into
clinical trials for treating C. difficile infection.
Dr. Alexander Khoruts, a C. difficile expert from the
University of Minnesota who was not involved in the research,
said the approach of targeting toxins instead of trying to wipe
out bacteria "seems promising" in animals.
But Khoruts said many questions remain. He said studies in
people need to determine the most effective dose and duration of
treatment, as well as establish potential toxicity of the
compound.
Several groups are working on alternatives to antibiotics
for C. difficile. Last week, Merck & Co said its
experimental antibody cut the risk that C. difficile infections
would return. Others are working on vaccines to
fight the infections.
Doctors also treat patients with "stool transplants" -
inserting fecal material from a healthy person into the gut of
someone with severe diarrhea to restore friendly bacteria.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bernard Orr)