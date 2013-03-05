NEW YORK, March 5 "Nightmare bacteria" that have
become increasingly resistant to even the strongest antibiotics
infected patients in 4 percent of U.S. hospitals in the first
half of 2012 and in 18 percent of specialty hospitals, public
health officials said on Tuesday.
"Our strongest antibiotics don't work and patients are left
with potentially untreatable infections," Dr. Tom Frieden,
director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said
in a statement before an afternoon news conference. He said
doctors, hospitals and public health officials must work
together now to "stop these infections from spreading."
Over the past decade more and more hospitalized patients
have been incurably infected with the bug, Carbapenem-Resistant
Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), which kills up to half of patients who
get bloodstream infections from them, according to a new CDC
report.
The bacteria belong to the Enterobacteriaceae family, which
includes more than 70 species that normally live in the water,
soil and human digestive system, such as the well-known E. coli.
Over the years, some Enterobacteriaceae have become resistant to
all or almost all antibiotics, including last-resort drugs known
as carbapenems.
Over the past decade, the percentage of Enterobacteriaceae
that are resistant to these last-ditch antibiotics rose by 400
percent. One type of CRE, a form of Klebsiella pneumoniae, has
increased sevenfold in the last decade.
Almost all CRE infections occur in patients receiving
medical care for serious conditions in hospitals, long-term
acute-care facilities (such as those providing wound care or
ventilation) or nursing homes.
These patients often have catheters or ventilators and are
therefore receiving antibiotics to reduce the risk of infection
or battle an existing infection. When the antibiotics wipe out
susceptible bacteria, the coast is clear for CRE to proliferate.
Northeastern states report the most cases of CRE. In one of
the worst outbreaks, 18 patients at the National Institutes of
Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, contracted a CRE
strain of Klebsiella pneumoniae in 2011. Seven patients,
including a 16-year-old boy, died.
Last month, CDC reported that unusual forms of CRE - with
such exotic names as New Delhi Metallo--lactamase and Verona
Integron-mediated Metallo--lactamase - are becoming more common
in the United States. Of the 37 unusual forms ever identified,
the last 15 have been reported since July.
The germs themselves spread from person to person, often on
the hands of doctors, nurses and other health care
professionals. They can easily pass their antibiotic resistance
- contained in a speck of genetic material - to other kinds of
germs, making additional kinds of bacteria potentially
untreatable as well, CDC said.
That "can create additional life-threatening infections for
patients in hospitals and potentially for otherwise healthy
people," the CDC said in a statement.
The CDC is trying to make health care facilities more aware
of the resistant germs, since their spread can be controlled
with proper precautions and better practices: Israel, for
instance, cut CRE infection rates in all 27 of its hospitals by
more than 70 percent in one year.
Such measures include such standard infection control
precautions as washing hands, as well as grouping patients with
CRE together and dedicating staff, rooms and equipment to the
care of patients with CRE alone. When an acute-care hospital in
Florida recently had a yearlong CRE outbreak, implementing such
measures cut the percentage of patients who got CRE from 44
percent to zero.
