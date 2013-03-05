(Adds information from CDC news conference)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, March 5 "Nightmare bacteria" that have
become increasingly resistant to even the strongest antibiotics
infected patients in 3.9 percent of all U.S. hospitals in the
first half of 2012, including 17.8 percent of specialty
hospitals, public health officials said on Tuesday.
"Our strongest antibiotics don't work and patients are left
with potentially untreatable infections," Dr Tom Frieden,
director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said
in a statement. He said doctors, hospitals and public health
officials must work together to "stop these infections from
spreading."
At a news conference, he added, "it's not often that our
scientists come to me and say we have to sound the alarm, but
that's what we are doing today."
Over the past decade more and more hospitalized patients
have been incurably infected with the bugs, Carbapenem-Resistant
Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), which kill up to half of patients who
get bloodstream infections from them, according to a new CDC
report. The report did not say how many patients were killed by
the bacteria.
Enterobacteriaceae bacteria include more than 70 species
that normally live in the water, soil and human digestive
system, such as the well-known E. coli. Over the years, some
Enterobacteriaceae have become resistant to all or almost all
antibiotics, including last-resort drugs known as carbapenems.
Present in one U.S. state in 2001, the superbugs have now spread
to 42, Frieden said at the news conference.
Over the past decade, the proportion of Enterobacteriaceae
that are resistant to the last-ditch antibiotics rose to 4.2
percent from 1.2 percent.
Almost all CRE infections occur in patients receiving
medical care for serious conditions in hospitals, long-term
acute-care facilities (such as those providing wound care or
ventilation) or nursing homes.
CATHETERS OR VENTILATORS
These patients often have catheters or ventilators, which
can allow bacteria "to get deeply into a patient's body,"
Frieden said. In addition, such seriously ill patients are often
receiving antibiotics. When the antibiotics wipe out susceptible
bacteria, the coast is clear for CRE to proliferate.
In one of the worst outbreaks, 18 patients at the National
Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland,
contracted a CRE strain of Klebsiella pneumoniae in 2011. Seven
patients, including a 16-year-old boy, died. The outbreak began
when a patient unknowingly infected with CRE was transferred
from a New York City hospital.
Northeastern states report the most cases of CRE, which "is
prevalent in a number of hospitals in the New York area," said
Dr Arjun Srinivasan, CDC's associate director for
healthcare-associated infection prevention programs. He said
patients and their families should ask a hospital or nursing
home if it was monitoring for CRE and if it had any cases.
Only six states require healthcare providers to report cases
of CRE to public health authorities.
Last month, CDC reported that unusual forms of CRE - with
such exotic names as New Delhi Metallo-beta-lactamase and Verona
Integron-mediated Metallo-beta-lactamase - are becoming more
common in the United States. Of the 37 unusual forms ever
identified, the last 15 have been reported since July.
The germs themselves spread from person to person, often on
the hands of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.
They can easily pass their antibiotic resistance - contained in
a speck of genetic material - to other kinds of germs, making
additional kinds of bacteria potentially untreatable as well,
CDC said.
That "can create additional life-threatening infections for
patients in hospitals and potentially for otherwise healthy
people," the CDC said in a statement.
The CDC is trying to make healthcare facilities more aware
of the resistant germs, since their spread can be controlled
with proper precautions and better practices. Israel, for
instance, cut CRE infection rates in all 27 of its hospitals by
more than 70 percent in one year.
Such measures include such standard infection control
precautions as washing hands, as well as grouping patients with
CRE together and dedicating staff, rooms and equipment to the
care of patients with CRE alone, and using antibiotics
sparingly. When an acute-care hospital in Florida had a yearlong
CRE outbreak, implementing such measures cut the percentage of
patients who got CRE to zero from 44 percent.
