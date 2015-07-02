* Phage therapy uses viruses to destroy bacteria
LONDON, July 2 Alarmed by rising resistance to
antibiotics, the main line of defence against bacterial
infections, scientists and governments are taking a fresh look
at bacteria-chomping viruses first isolated a century ago from
the stools of patients recovering from dysentery.
So-called bacteriophages, which attack bacteria but leave
human cells unscathed, are still used in Russia, Georgia and
Poland, but fell by the wayside in the West with the mass
production of penicillin, the first antibiotic, in the 1940s.
Now, faced with the rise of drug-resistant "superbugs" such
as MRSA or multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis, and a World Health
Organization warning that a "post-antibiotic era" is dawning,
European and U.S. researchers and authorities are thinking
again.
The first major multi-centre clinical trial of phage
therapy, funded by the European Commission, will start treating
French, Belgian and Swiss burns patients with infections in the
next few days.
And last month, the European Medicines Agency hosted its
first workshop on bacteriophages to discuss how the technology
should be regulated and used.
"We need alternatives to the current armamentarium of
antibiotics and we want to see more development activity in this
area," Marco Cavaleri, the agency's head of anti-infectives and
vaccines, told Reuters.
"In light of the increase in antimicrobial resistance and
the lack of new antibiotics, it is important to open up the
discussion."
Across the Atlantic, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy
and Infectious Diseases is also convening a conference on phage
therapy this month, having identified it in 2014 as one of seven
key areas in the fight against antibiotic resistance.
NEVER FULLY TESTED
It's not that the West has completely ignored the potential
of phages until now.
In the 1930s, drug makers including Eli Lilly and
E.R. Squibb made therapeutic phage preparations, and a phage
product from Dutch firm Micreos has been used in Europe and the
United States since 2006 to prevent listeria in food.
But phage therapy has never been tested in the clinic to the
rigorous standards of Western medicine, as doctors have opted
for tried and tested antibiotics.
Soviet doctors, by contrast, were deprived of access to
early Western antibiotics and turned to phage therapy for
everything from gastrointestinal infections to battlefield
wounds.
Today, Russia's Microgen remains a leading supplier of
bacteriophages, while the Eliava Institute in Tbilisi, Georgia,
has been a centre of phage expertise since 1923 and EU member
state Poland still offers phage therapy, albeit for
"compassionate use" only, because it lacks EU approval.
Phages kill bacteria by getting into bacterial cells and
replicating - but the lack of hard data means their
effectiveness and safety as a treatment is unclear.
The new 220-patient clinical trial known as Phagoburn, which
has 3.8 million euros ($4.2 million) of EU funding, aims to
close that knowledge gap - although Cavaleri believes it will
still be at least five years before any product meeting
stringent Western drug standards is ready for approval.
Jerome Gabard, chief executive of French biotech firm
Pherecydes Pharma, which makes the phage cocktail used in the
Phagoburn trial, hopes he might get a conditional green light
before that, but acknowledges Western doctors will be wary.
"This will probably be a last-resort treatment, after three
or four lines of antibiotics have been tried," he said. "It will
be for fighting multi-drug resistant strains that are not cured
by antibiotics."
NICHE MARKET?
That points to a niche market and Gabard says his company's
phage therapy will probably cost between 2,000 and 7,000 euros
per treatment.
There are plenty of hurdles ahead, including a need to quell
public concerns about using live viruses, even if they are
harmless to mammalian cells.
Regulators will also have to work out how to oversee a
therapy that consists of a combination of multiple wild phage
strains that will change over time. It may be that phage therapy
is treated in a similar way to seasonal flu vaccines, which are
adapted each year as flu evolves.
So far, only a few biotech companies are investing in the
field, with Pherecydes' rivals including U.S. firms AmpliPhi
Biosciences and Intralytix, Britain's Novolytics, Portugal's
Technophage and China's Phagelux.
Large drug makers have so far remained on the sidelines,
partly because of uncertainty about the ability to patent a
technology that uses naturally occurring viruses and is nearly a
century old.
Mark Fishman, head of research at Novartis, for
example, told Reuters the Swiss drug maker was not currently
looking at phage therapy since it still saw considerable
potential for developing new antibiotics.
French critical care doctor Patrick Jault, one of the
coordinators of the Phagoburn study, believes all options should
be explored - but whatever the results of the current clinical
trial, further studies will be necessary. "This is just the
start," he said.
