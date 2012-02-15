* Lab safety, security under scrutiny with bird flu research
* Experts say precautions don't bear the force of law
* Labs handling deadly microbes proliferate into the
hundreds
By Sharon Begley and Julie Steenhuysen
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Feb 15 To reach his
office in Galveston National Laboratory, where scientists study
deadly pathogens such as the Ebola and Marburg viruses, director
James Le Duc swipes his key card at the building's single
entrance, which is guarded 24/7 by Texas state police.
As he walks the hallways, more than 100 closed-circuit
cameras watch him. Seven more locked doors stand between him and
his destination. Entering a research lab requires another card
swipe and, for labs housing especially dangerous microbes, a
fingerprint scan.
To keep deadly viruses from escaping, each lab uses negative
air flow and dedicated exhaust systems. Workers wear full-body
air-supplied suits. To test its security, Galveston ran an
exercise with the Federal Bureau of Investigation simulating a
would-be intruder and another, with the University of Texas,
war-gaming a campus shooter. The facility passed both tests.
Galveston's strict security underlines a little-known fact
about hundreds of labs working with bacteria and viruses that
could make the 1918-19 Spanish flu epidemic - when as many as 40
million people died - seem like a summer cold. Many of the
precautions it takes are not required by law.
"A lock on the door is the only specified requirement,"
said Rutgers University virologist Richard Ebright. "There is no
explicit requirement for guards, bio-identity checks, or video
monitoring like 7-Elevens have. The rules require very strict
paperwork but no real physical security."
Labs whose experiments on dangerous pathogens are funded by
the U.S. government must follow specific rules to keep the
microbes from escaping, but those rules are not enforceable for
researchers working with private funds. Outside the country,
security and safety requirements vary widely, experts say.
"It's all subject to interpretation," said a scientist close
to the U.S. National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity,
which monitors research that might pose a bioterrorism threat.
If a lab receiving U.S. government funding violates the
guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can
cut off the flow of money, "but it can't shut you down," the
scientist said. "I don't have a lot of confidence in our
biosafety right now."
IMMEDIATE CONCERN OVER BIRD FLU RESEARCH
Questions about biosafety - keeping dangerous microbes from
escaping labs - and biosecurity - keeping out bad actors intent
on releasing or stealing the pathogens - are front and center
for global health officials due to a growing controversy over
experiments with the bird flu virus.
Scientists and government officials will meet on Thursday
and Friday at the World Health Organization in Geneva to hash
out the safest way to deal with the studies and address fears
that lab-engineered viruses could either escape or be used as a
bioterror weapon.
Last year, labs at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and
Erasmus MC in Rotterdam independently created mutant forms of
avian influenza, known as H5N1, that can be transmitted directly
among mammals. The natural strain can be caught only through
close contact with infected birds.
One immediate question is what level of safety should be
required for that research. So far, it has been conducted at
biosafety-level 3 labs. Under U.S. guidelines, BSL-3 applies to
agents that cause "serious or lethal disease" but do not
ordinarily spread between people and for which treatments or
preventives exist. BSL-4 applies to agents with no preventives
or treatment.
The Wisconsin and Erasmus scientists received approval to
conduct their experiments under BSL-3 conditions because, they
argued, antiviral drugs can treat avian flu. Erasmus was subject
to U.S. guidelines because its experiments were funded by the
National Institutes of Health.
"The viruses generated here are sensitive to influenza
antivirals" so they fit the BSL-3 criteria, said Rebecca Moritz
of the University of Wisconsin's Office of Biological Safety.
There are "multiple physical barriers and the facilities are
monitored at all times."
All lab workers there wear disposable jumpsuits and powered
respirators in addition to scrubs, shoes, shoe covers, and
double gloves, she said. Each time scientists leave the lab,
they must remove their protective equipment and shower before
putting on their street clothes. Erasmus does the same.
The labs said they have emergency and security plans for a
wide variety of threats. Neither would provide specifics on
those security measures on the grounds the details could aid any
would-be attackers.
Such precautions are not foolproof, however. According to a
2009 report by the Government Accountability Office, there were
400 accidents at BSL-3 labs in the United States in the previous
decade.
Some scientists therefore argue that the experiments
creating contagious H5N1 mutants should be done only at BSL-4
facilities.
"An escape would still produce the worst pandemic in
history," said Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota
and a member of the NSABB, at a symposium at the New York
Academy of Sciences this month.
"The risk of this agent, if in fact it can be readily
transmitted between humans, is catastrophic," he told Reuters.
"Until we know how this virus actually acts in humans, I think
you have no choice but to move this (research) to BSL-4."
SPACE SUITS
BSL-4 labs, like the one in Galveston, have all the BSL-3
precautions and are also in isolated facilities with dedicated
exhaust, vacuum, and other systems to prevent escape. In
addition, workers must wear what are essentially space suits.
But the BSL guidelines relate to biosafety, not security.
The debate over H5N1 experiments has also raised the
question of how secure BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs are. It has assumed
a greater urgency as the number of known U.S. BSL-3 labs has
surged from 415 in 2004 to 1,495 in 2010.
Hundreds or thousands of BSL-3 laboratories may be unknown,
however, because "no federal agency is required to track the
number of biocontainment labs," found a 2011 report by the
National Research Council, an arm of the U.S. National Academy
of Sciences.
Globally, BSL-3 labs have recently been built or are under
construction in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, China, Brazil, and
Mexico, among others, the NRC found. Yet "many countries have
few or no regulations," the NRC concluded.
BSL-4 labs are also proliferating. A 2011 workshop in
Istanbul organized by the NRC was told that there are 24 BSL-4
facilities, including in Germany, Gabon, Sweden, Russia, South
Africa and Canada. The United States has six, including Le
Duc's, which is part of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
"We are now in a proliferation race for BSL-3 and 4 labs,"
said Laurie Garrett, the senior fellow for global health at the
Council on Foreign Relations in New York. "Having such a
facility is a mark of national sophistication. But the spread of
these labs allows the unfettered proliferation of the world's
most dangerous microbes."
Indeed, deadly microbes have escaped high-security labs.
Between 1978 and 1999, just over 1,200 people acquired
infections from BSL-4 labs around the world; 22 were fatal.
Since then, lab workers have been killed by Ebola and SARS, or
severe acquired respiratory syndrome. Thieves tried to steal
animal pathogens from an Indonesian lab in 2007, the NRC
workshop was told.
GUIDELINES, NOT LAW
U.S. research on dangerous human pathogens must follow
safety guidelines set by the CDC. They may or may not be
followed at labs elsewhere in the world, concluded the NRC
workshop.
In part, that is because BSL-3 and BSL-4 designations "have
very wide interpretations," said Ren Salerno, senior manager for
cooperative threat reduction programs at Sandia National
Laboratories, part of the U.S. Department of Energy.
Although U.S. government-funded research must adhere to
biosafety guidelines, they "do not have the force of law," said
Ebright. "If you're a private lab, privately funded, there is no
requirement that you comply." The CDC declined to make a
spokesperson available to discuss biosafety and biosecurity.
Many labs in developing countries say they adhere to
guidelines as tough as those applied to U.S. facilities. If they
receive U.S. funding, lab personnel must pass an FBI security
risk assessment, for instance.
In Thailand, police check the background of all staff
members and require fingerprints to access freezers containing
microbes.
A BSL-4 lab in Australia employs a security staff of 10. It
is housed in a fenced, isolated building and has infrared
cameras to detect intruders. Gabon's BSL-4 lab is surrounded by
electric fences and has a guard on duty at all times. Only three
people know the code to the freezer holding Ebola.
U.S. biosecurity requirements are laid out in the 2001
Patriot Act, which says that facilities storing "select agents"
- microbes and toxins that could be used as bioweapons - must
develop and implement a plan to keep them secure. Such labs must
also provide the government the names of everyone with access to
the pathogens; none can be on a terrorism watch list.
Experts dismiss Hollywood's nightmare scenarios such as
bombing a BSL-4 lab or crashing a 737 jumbo jet into one.
"The one nice thing about pathogens is that they'll
self-destruct under intense heat," said Salerno.
What Salerno does give credence to is either an accidental
escape or a plot to steal a pathogen by lab employees acting on
their own or under duress.
"As more of this kind of research occurs, and it will,
especially internationally, the risks of both accidental release
or potential theft and misuse will increase as well," Salerno
said. "The science is way ahead of governments' ability to
regulate the science."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley in New York and Julie Steenhuysen
in Chicago, Editing by Michele Gershberg and Matthew Lewis)