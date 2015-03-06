* Approval of first U.S. biosimilar drug imminent
* FDA set to decide on approval of Novartis' Zarxio
* EU experience shows wide variation in biosimilar use
* Tender, quota systems key to price and uptake
By Ben Hirschler and Deena Beasley
LONDON/LOS ANGELES, March 6 A revolution is
brewing in healthcare with lower-cost copies of complex biotech
drugs finally set to reach the United States, nine years after
so-called biosimilars were launched in Europe.
The potential for copycats to take business from original
biotech brands is grabbing investors' attention and was a key
factor in Pfizer's recent move to buy injectable
drugmaker Hospira for about $15 billion.
The first approval for a biosimilar in the United States is
expected imminently - Zarxio, Novartis' copy of
Amgen's white blood cell-boosting product Neupogen.
But Europe's experience shows the economics of biosimilars
can be unpredictable.
The conventional wisdom has been that such copycats, which
are still far more difficult to make than standard chemical
drugs, will sell at a modest discount of perhaps 20 to 30
percent to the original biotech brands.
Yet when Norway's drug procurement agency held its latest
national hospital tender in January for a biosimilar copy of
Johnson & Johnson and Merck's Remicade it was
offered a whopping 69 percent discount to the original brand.
The decision to slash the price was made by Orion Pharma
, which distributes the biosimilar known as Remsima in
Norway for South Korea's Celltrion.
Both Remsima and Remicade, which is forecast to be the
world's second-biggest drug this year with sales of more than $9
billion, contain the antibody infliximab for rheumatoid
arthritis and Crohn's disease.
Orion's move raises questions about the economics of
biosimilars and the competitive threat they pose to originator
companies - as well as the profit margins they offer to
companies making them.
An Orion spokeswoman said the deep discount reflected the
"tough pricing competition" in the Nordic region.
MEGABUCKS AT STAKE
As an early adopter, Norway is a biosimilars test-bed and
Remsima is particularly important as the first copy of an
antibody drug, while Norway's tender system makes it especially
price-sensitive.
Norwegian doctors have cheered the low price, which frees up
resources to treat more patients or pay for other newer
medicines, such as cancer immunotherapy.
"Our experience has been very good," said Jorgen Jahnsen,
professor of medicine at the University of Oslo, who has treated
around 80 patients with Remsima since January 2014 and believes
it works just like Remicade.
"Other countries may not achieve the same price reduction as
in Norway but it can still be significant," he added.
With a population of only 5 million, Norway is a minnow in
the global pharmaceuticals marketplace.
The megabucks are at stake in larger European nations like
Germany, France and Britain, countries where Remsima was
launched last month, and in the United States.
Express Scripts, the biggest U.S. manager of
pharmacy benefits, predicts competition to Remicade and 10 other
big biotech drugs could save the United States $250 billion over
the next decade.
And Steve Miller, the firm's chief medical officer, reckons
that's conservative, since discounts could be larger than the 30
percent his company has assumed, while new competitors could
force originators to discount their prices.
He sees biosimilars acting like conventional generic drugs
in driving down costs and creating financial headroom for new
medicines.
Americans have been using standard generic drugs - exact
copies of drugs with expired patents - for 30 years. But the
regulatory pathway for biosimilars, which are made in living
cells and can never be exact replicas of originals, was only
established by healthcare reform in 2010.
FDA DECISION
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is due to give
its verdict by March 8 on Zarxio, made by Novartis' generics
unit Sandoz. A green light is expected after it won unanimous
backing from an FDA panel in January.
The arrival of biosimilars threatens companies heavily
reliant on biotech drugs, like AbbVie and Roche
, and Citigroup predicts a transfer of at least $110
billion of value from innovator companies to copycat producers
in the next decade.
Some big pharma companies, like Pfizer and Amgen, are
hedging their bets with plans to produce their own biosimilars.
The big unknown is how quickly biosimilars will be adopted
in clinical practice.
Europe's experience suggests that take-up hinges on the
stance of governments and insurers.
A analysis published in October by consultancy IMS Health
found biosimilar penetration in Europe ranged from 1 percent to
99 percent across different products and markets, depending on
whether countries had prescription quotas for biosimilar drugs,
tenders or other mechanisms to encourage use.
Key U.S. unknowns include the FDA's stance on naming
biosimilars on pharmacy lists, questions over the extrapolation
of a drug's use to multiple diseases, and the extent to which
states will allow any prescription switching.
There are also legal challenges, with Amgen seeking an
injunction to block the launch of Zarxio, while a crucial FDA
panel to consider Remsima was recently postponed.
"We hope that there is not a problem with the application,"
said Express Scripts' Miller. "The sooner we can get these great
new products to the marketplace, the sooner Americans can enjoy
the same savings Europeans have been enjoying."
(Editing by Pravin Char)