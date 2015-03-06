March 6 U.S. regulators on Friday gave a green
light to sales of the country's first copied version of a
biotechnology drug, or "biosimilar," with approval of Novartis'
white blood cell-boosting Zarxio.
The drug contains the same active ingredient as Neupogen, or
filgrastim, which logged 2014 worldwide sales of $1.2 billion
for manufacturer Amgen.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it approved
Zarxio for treating the same five conditions for which Neupogen
is used.
The move had been expected after Zarxio, which is made by
Novartis' generics unit Sandoz, won unanimous backing from an
FDA panel in January.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)