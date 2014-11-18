BERLIN Nov 18 German discount chain Aldi South
expects shortages due to a three-day ban on
shipments of all poultry products from the Netherlands, the
world's largest egg exporter, due to an outbreak of bird flu.
Aldi South, which runs more than 1,800 stores in southern
and western Germany as well as hundreds more in other European
countries, said it was in contact with suppliers outside of the
Netherlands to try to avoid possible shortages.
"We expect shortages in our ranges as Aldi South gets eggs
and poultry products from various companies in the Netherlands
daily," the company said in emailed comments.
In the Netherlands, 150,000 chickens were to be destroyed
after the discovery of bird flu near the village of Hekendorp
triggered the three-day export ban.
The 700 Dutch poultry farms house 98 million chickens and
export 6 billion eggs a year, with the majority going to
neighbouring Germany.
