By P.J. Huffstutter and Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, April 27 Hundreds of farm workers
exposed to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu have been
offered antiviral medication as a preventative measure in recent
days, U.S. public health officials said.
To date, the virulent H5N2 influenza, which has infected
turkeys and chickens on Midwestern poultry farms, has not
affected humans. But because flu viruses are highly mutable,
there is a worry that those in direct contact with infected
birds could fall ill from the disease.
How severe such human infections could be is not known. But
even if some people become ill, government researchers and
public health experts said, it is highly unlikely the illness
could be passed between humans - in part due to the genetic
make-up of this particular flu strain.
Dr. Alicia Fry, a medical officer in the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention's influenza division, said that while
health officials are cautiously optimistic that humans will not
be affected, her agency has isolated a pure strain of the H5N2
virus for potential use in a human vaccine, should one be
needed.
Concerns about human health risk have prompted investigators
to ramp up biosecurity measures on infected farms, with some
government staff overseeing the culling of birds wearing full
protective body suits and ventilators.
At the same time, the CDC is also working through legal
issues related to releasing the government's stockpile of
Roche's antiviral drug Tamiflu to be used for this
outbreak, agency officials said.
An estimated 300 people in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and
South Dakota have been told they should take the drug as a
precaution, public health officials told Reuters, but fewer than
half of them have begun doing so.
In South Dakota, all of the infected turkey flocks have been
on farms owned by Hutterites, members of a Christian sect that
lives and farms collectively, and more than 100 workers there
have declined the medical treatment, state officials said.
Elsewhere, workers refusing the drug have said that they do
not feel they are at high risk or want to wait to see if they
actually get the virus before taking medication, agency
officials say.
ECONOMIC IMPACT UNKNOWN
The outbreak's rapid escalation is fueling concerns among
scientists that the virus could become permanently entrenched in
the nation's wild bird population.
And agriculture regulators are trying to assess how severe
the economic impact will be on the nation's poultry industry.
The United States has boosted the number of people it has put
into the field in recent days, from 220 to nearly 365 employees
from the Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service (APHIS).
The outbreak also could strain the agency's resources in
other ways.
So far, the outbreak has affected more than 7.3 million
birds in U.S. commercial flocks. On Friday, an APHIS official
told Reuters the department has a pool of $84.2 million in funds
available for the outbreak. It is already aware of $60 million
in indemnity claims that will be made by poultry farmers seeking
compensation for culled flocks.
Meanwhile, in Minnesota, state officials say the virus is
being discovered on three to four new poultry farms each day.
HUNT FOR ANSWERS
Iowa, the top U.S. egg-producing state, has seen the largest
number of affected birds to date: The strain was identified in
an egg-laying facility with 3.8 million hens earlier this month.
Wisconsin, which has to cull hundreds of thousands of birds
because of the outbreak, declared a state of emergency last
week. Governor Scott Walker authorized the state's National
Guard to help contain the disease.
Minnesota, which has seen more than 2.6 million birds
affected by the outbreak, soon followed. On Sunday, the National
Guard was called up to deliver water for use in the effort to
contain the rapidly spreading virus.
One question still unanswered is how the virus is entering
poultry barns.
Federal and state researchers are conducting a sweeping
research effort to solve the puzzle, said Michael Osterholm,
director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and
Policy at the University of Minnesota, which is coordinating the
study.
One partner in the research is U.S. meat producer Hormel
Foods Corp, whose Jennie-O Turkey Store unit has seen at
least 29 suppliers hit by the outbreak.
Researchers are examining a variety of factors - dust, wind,
wild birds, age of poultry that fall sick and human factors,
among others - at farms that have been infected with the virus,
and those that have not.
TRACKING WORKERS
State health investigators say they move quickly once a farm
has tested positive for the virus.
Michael Schommer, a spokesman for the Minnesota health
department, said state epidemiologists interview everyone
working on affected farms to assess their level of contact with
infected birds.
Sara Vetter of Minnesota's Infectious Disease Laboratory
said her lab has tested 11 individuals who have developed cold
symptoms to see if they might be related to avian flu. None has
yet tested positive.
(Editing by Sue Horton)