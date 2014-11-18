(Adds details, Aldi South egg shortage, factbox link)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON Nov 18 Bird flu on a duck farm in
northern England is the highly contagious H5N8 strain, the same
form of the virus already discovered in Germany and the
Netherlands, Britain's farm ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
(Defra) said that the risk to humans was minimal, and that a
cull of all 6,000 ducks on the farm in east Yorkshire should be
completed later on Tuesday.
"The advice from the Chief Medical Officer and Public Health
England remains that the risk to public health is very low,"
said a Defra spokeswoman.
"The Food Standards Agency have said there is no food safety
risk for consumers."
Officials said on Monday that a 10-km (6-mile) restriction
zone had been put in place around the duck farm.
In Sweden, the board of agriculture said poultry should be
kept indoors as a preventative measure as it was possible that
the current bird flu had been spread by wild birds. The viral
disease infects wild water fowl such as ducks, geese and swans
which can spread it to domestic poultry.
Britain has not seen a dangerous strain of avian flu since
2008, when a case of the deadly H5N1 strain was last reported in
birds.
The H5N8 strain has never been detected in humans, but it
led to the destruction of millions of farm birds in Asia, mainly
South Korea, after an outbreak earlier this year.
Other bird populations in Europe were likely to be infected
with bird flu and a few people might also be susceptible,
although the virus is highly unlikely to spread in the human
population, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.
German discount chain Aldi South warned that it
expected egg shortages due to a three-day ban on shipments of
all poultry products from the Netherlands, the world's largest
egg exporter.
Dutch authorities said on Sunday that they had identified
the H5N8 strain at a poultry farm in the central Netherlands,
more than a week after the first reported case in Europe at a
German turkey farm.
