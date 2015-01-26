VANCOUVER Jan 26 A resident of the Canadian province of British Columbia has tested positive for the H7N9 avian flu virus in the first documented case of the infection in a human in North America, the federal government said in a statement on Monday.

The person had returned to Canada from China and is recovering from the illness in self-isolation, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement.

"The risk to Canadians of getting sick with H7N9 is very low as evidence suggests that it does not transmit easily from person-to-person," the agency said. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Grant McCool)