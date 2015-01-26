VANCOUVER Jan 26 A resident of the Canadian
province of British Columbia has tested positive for the H7N9
avian flu virus in the first documented case of the infection in
a human in North America, the federal government said in a
statement on Monday.
The person had returned to Canada from China and is
recovering from the illness in self-isolation, the Public Health
Agency of Canada said in a statement.
"The risk to Canadians of getting sick with H7N9 is very low
as evidence suggests that it does not transmit easily from
person-to-person," the agency said.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Grant McCool)