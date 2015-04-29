WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 29 Saudi Arabia, the
world's second-largest importer of chicken broiler meat, has
banned imports of poultry meat and egg products from the
Canadian province of Ontario due to the presence of avian
influenza on three Ontario farms.
The market was worth about C$825,000 ($990,000) in 2014,
representing 0.4 percent of Ontario's poultry exports, said
Patrick Girard, spokesman for Canada's agriculture and agri-food
department, on Wednesday.
The virus, known as bird flu, is the highly pathogenic H5N2
strain. In addition to Ontario, it was discovered last December
in the western Canadian province of British Columbia.
This strain has also been reported this year in the United
States in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri,
Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and
Wisconsin.
Another strain, H5N8, has been identified in California and
also in Idaho, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Earlier this month, Mexico, the biggest buyer of U.S.
chicken, halted imports of live birds and eggs from Iowa.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency previously said that
Hong Kong, Uruguay, Japan and Taiwan had restricted imports over
the outbreak.
($1=$1.20 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Toni
Reinhold)