CHICAGO, April 22 The strain of avian flu that
has been identified in 12 U.S. states and led to the
extermination of more than 7 million birds is different from the
H5N1 bird flu virus that has spread from birds to humans in the
past, an official with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said on Wednesday.
An analysis of the genetic composition of avian viruses
circulating in North America, including the H5N2 strain, showed
they do not contain genetic markers which in the past have been
linked to more severe outbreaks in birds and transmission to
humans, Alicia Fry, a medical officer in the CDC's influenza
branch, said on a conference call with reporters.
There have been nearly 650 cases of H5N1 human infections,
reported from 15 different countries, since 2003, according to
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Two different strains have been discovered in the United
States this year. The H5N2 strain is in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa,
Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon,
South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin. It has also been
identified on farms in Ontario, Canada. The H5N8 strain has been
identified in California and also in Idaho, U.S. Department of
Agriculture data shows.
There have been no cases of the highly infectious disease in
humans since the outbreak started in the United States at the
beginning of the year. This is the most widespread bird flu
outbreak in North America in more than three decades.
In the cases involving human infection outside the United
States, illness from the H5N1 virus occurred only among people
who had direct contact with infected birds.
A principal concern with any new flu virus in birds,
however, is that it will mutate to become easily transmissible
from human to human. "At this point we don't know very much
about these viruses," said the CDC's Fry. "They have only
recently been identified."
At present, she said, "it seems the risk for human infection
is very low." But she added: "This is a rapidly evolving
situation."
Fry said the CDC will monitor any person who has been
exposed to the virus in the United States. At least 100 people
have been monitored so far.
As more people are exposed, the question of how well the
virus can be transmitted to people will become clearer.
Fry said the federal government has developed a "seed
strain," a first step toward making a vaccine. Seed strains must
then be grown and tested to ensure they will grow well in
chicken eggs or cells.
Warmer weather should help lower the number of infections in
birds and curtail the virus' spread.
"As we get into spring and summer, sunshine comes and
ultraviolet light will kill influenza virus," said David Swayne,
director of the USDA's Southeast Poultry Research Lab.
Swayne was reluctant to give a time frame for an end to the
outbreak, however.
