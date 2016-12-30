BEIJING Dec 30 China's Ministry of Agriculture
said on Friday the recent outbreaks of bird flu have been
handled in a "timely and effective" manner without spreading and
have not affected chicken products or prices.
In an emailed statement to Reuters, the government
department said the situation in the world's second-largest
poultry consumer was "stable".
The comments come as South Korea and neighbouring countries
battle outbreaks of various strains of the highly virulent flu.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)