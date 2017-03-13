BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
(Corrects total fatalities to 161, not 140, in 1st paragraph)
BEIJING, March 13 China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 161 since October.
While the total for last month was lower than January's 79, it was the highest number for the month of February since the deadly strain was first identified in 2013. The death toll from bird flu infections tends to drop towards the end of the winter.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.