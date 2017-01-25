Health officers in protective clothing cull poultry at a wholesale market, as trade in live poultry suspended after a spot check at a local street market revealed the presence of H7N9 bird flu virus, in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BEIJING Chinese disease control experts warned the public to stay on the alert for H7N9 avian flu, state media agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

H7N9 bird flu has caused at least nine deaths in China this year, bringing the total death toll from the virus to 29 since the outbreak started in December. China had 106 cases of human infections last month, according to the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

China has also confirmed five bird flu outbreaks among poultry this winter, which has led to the culling of more than 175,000 birds.

While South Korea and Japan are battling their own major outbreaks, the current China outbreaks appear isolated. The virus is likely to strike in winter and spring, and farmers have in recent years ramped up measures such as cleaning regimes to prevent the disease.

The most recent bird flu outbreak hit a goose farm in China's southern Hunan province, killing 1,054 birds, said the Ministry of Agriculture.

Local government culled 2,067 more birds after the outbreak, the fifth among poultry since October, bringing the total cull to more than 175,000 birds since then. China has also closed some live poultry markets after people and chickens were infected by the avian flu strains.

Widespread infection can lead to severe health risks and big financial losses. The last major outbreak in China killed 36 people and caused more than $6 billion in losses for the agricultural sector.

China is the world's third-largest producer of broiler chickens and the second-biggest consumer of poultry.

Here is a table for the poultry and human bird flu cases reported in China, including the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau, so far:

Location Birds Birds Virus Details

infected culled strain

Total 63,338 175,308 H5N6

Xinjiang 16,000 55,903 H5N6 Strain confirmed in

Yining, a city of

500,000 people

Sichuan 13,000 38,000 H5N6 Strain confirmed in

Deyang, a city of 3.5

million people

Gansu 30,000 77,172 H5N6 Strain confirmed in a

district in Jinchang,

a city of 470,000

people

Hubei 4,338 2,166 H5N6 Strain confirmed in

Xiaochang, a county

in Xianggan, a city

of 4.8 million people

Hunan 2,067 H5N6 Strain confirmed on a

goose farm in

Yuanjiang, a city of

760,000 people

Location People Deaths Virus Details

Infected

Total 125* 29* H7N9

Jiangsu 4 H7N9 Three cities -

Suzhou, Wuxi and

Changzhou - suspended

live poultry trade

after neighbouring

provinces infected

Anhui 5 2 H7N9 The province shut

some livestock

markets and stepped

up sterilisation

Fujian 1 H7N9 Xiamen, a city of 3.5

million people,

halted poultry sales

in one district after

human infection

Jiangxi 6 H7N9 A 53-year-old man is

being treated in

hospital in

provincial capital

Nanchang

Guizhou 1 H7N9 A 49-year old man,

who is a chicken

trader, being treated

in hospital in

Qiannan prefecture.

Hunan 8 3 H7N9

Guangdong 25 2 H7N9

Shanghai 4 H7N9 A 60-year old man was

diagnosed on Jan 10

and was being

treated, Shanghai

authorities said.

Shandong 2 1 H7N9

Henan 2 H7N9

Hong Kong 3 2 H7N9

Macau 2 H7N9

* China's government did not specify where each human

infection case took place in December.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Tom Hogue)