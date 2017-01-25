BEIJING Chinese disease control experts warned the public to stay on the alert for H7N9 avian flu, state media agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
H7N9 bird flu has caused at least nine deaths in China this year, bringing the total death toll from the virus to 29 since the outbreak started in December. China had 106 cases of human infections last month, according to the National Health and Family Planning Commission.
China has also confirmed five bird flu outbreaks among poultry this winter, which has led to the culling of more than 175,000 birds.
While South Korea and Japan are battling their own major outbreaks, the current China outbreaks appear isolated. The virus is likely to strike in winter and spring, and farmers have in recent years ramped up measures such as cleaning regimes to prevent the disease.
The most recent bird flu outbreak hit a goose farm in China's southern Hunan province, killing 1,054 birds, said the Ministry of Agriculture.
Local government culled 2,067 more birds after the outbreak, the fifth among poultry since October, bringing the total cull to more than 175,000 birds since then. China has also closed some live poultry markets after people and chickens were infected by the avian flu strains.
Widespread infection can lead to severe health risks and big financial losses. The last major outbreak in China killed 36 people and caused more than $6 billion in losses for the agricultural sector.
China is the world's third-largest producer of broiler chickens and the second-biggest consumer of poultry.
Here is a table for the poultry and human bird flu cases reported in China, including the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau, so far:
Location Birds Birds Virus Details
infected culled strain
Total 63,338 175,308 H5N6
Xinjiang 16,000 55,903 H5N6 Strain confirmed in
Yining, a city of
500,000 people
Sichuan 13,000 38,000 H5N6 Strain confirmed in
Deyang, a city of 3.5
million people
Gansu 30,000 77,172 H5N6 Strain confirmed in a
district in Jinchang,
a city of 470,000
people
Hubei 4,338 2,166 H5N6 Strain confirmed in
Xiaochang, a county
in Xianggan, a city
of 4.8 million people
Hunan 2,067 H5N6 Strain confirmed on a
goose farm in
Yuanjiang, a city of
760,000 people
Location People Deaths Virus Details
Infected
Total 125* 29* H7N9
Jiangsu 4 H7N9 Three cities -
Suzhou, Wuxi and
Changzhou - suspended
live poultry trade
after neighbouring
provinces infected
Anhui 5 2 H7N9 The province shut
some livestock
markets and stepped
up sterilisation
Fujian 1 H7N9 Xiamen, a city of 3.5
million people,
halted poultry sales
in one district after
human infection
Jiangxi 6 H7N9 A 53-year-old man is
being treated in
hospital in
provincial capital
Nanchang
Guizhou 1 H7N9 A 49-year old man,
who is a chicken
trader, being treated
in hospital in
Qiannan prefecture.
Hunan 8 3 H7N9
Guangdong 25 2 H7N9
Shanghai 4 H7N9 A 60-year old man was
diagnosed on Jan 10
and was being
treated, Shanghai
authorities said.
Shandong 2 1 H7N9
Henan 2 H7N9
Hong Kong 3 2 H7N9
Macau 2 H7N9
* China's government did not specify where each human
infection case took place in December.
