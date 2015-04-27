By Tom Polansek
| WASHINGTON, April 27
WASHINGTON, April 27 U.S. Agriculture Secretary
Tom Vilsack on Monday asked China to drop a ban on imports of
U.S. poultry imposed because of an outbreak of bird flu in
chickens and turkeys.
The United States wants China to limit trade only from
states or regions that have had cases of the flu, which is
deadly to poultry, Vilsack told reporters.
Cases of avian flu prompted China and South Korea to impose
bans on U.S. poultry imports earlier this year. Last year, the
two countries accounted for about $428.5 million in export sales
of U.S. poultry meat and products, according to USDA data.
There are "no incidents on the East Coast, so why would you
say 'You can't buy poultry from Virginia or North Carolina?'"
Vilsack said.
China's agriculture minister indicated he would consider
Vilsack's request, but linked the matter to U.S. limits on
imports of poultry raised and processed in China, Vilsack said.
The U.S. restrictions on imports of poultry from China are
related to human health, while the bird flu is an issue of
animal health, he added.
A team from China will likely visit the United States this
year to observe measures U.S. poultry producers take to protect
flocks from the virus, Vilsack said. The visit will be part of
the U.S. effort to convince China to eliminate the countrywide
ban.
So far, the outbreak of bird flu has affected more than 7.3
million birds in U.S. commercial flocks. On Friday, a USDA
official told Reuters the department has $84.2 million in funds
to address the outbreak. It is already aware of $60 million in
indemnity claims that will be made by poultry farmers seeking
compensation for culled flocks.
The United States also has pressed Mexico, the top importer
of U.S. poultry, to ease its restrictions on imports of U.S.
chickens and turkeys. Mexico limits imports from states with
infected flocks, and the USDA would like the restrictions to be
applied only to counties with infected farms.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler)