* WHO studying two suspected family clusters of infection
* China media reports vaccine possible within months
* Consumers buying up herbal remedies to avoid infection
SHANGHAI, April 10 The death toll in China from
a new strain of bird flu rose to nine on Tuesday, said state
media, who also quoted Chinese authorities saying a vaccine
should be ready within months.
The latest victim was from Anhui province, the official
Xinhua news service reported.
The H7N9 strain, which was confirmed in humans for the first
time last month, has now infected 28 people, all of them in
eastern China, of whom nine have died, according to data from
the National Health and Family Planning Commission cited in the
Xinhua report.
The cases include another four people confirmed to be
infected with the virus, two in Shanghai and two in Zhejiang
province, one of whom was dangerously ill, according to Xinhua.
The China Securities Journal reported Wednesday that a
vaccine for H7N9 has been authorized by China Food and Drug
Administration and is expected to be introduced to the market in
the first half of this year.
The exact source of infection remains unknown, although
samples had tested positive in some birds in poultry markets
that remain the focus of investigations by China and the U.N.'s
Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that it
was looking into two suspected "family clusters" of people in
China who may be infected with the H7N9 virus, potentially the
first evidence of human-to-human spread.
The new virus is severe in most humans, leading to fears
that if it becomes easily transmissible, it could cause a deadly
influenza pandemic.
However, World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesman Gregory
Hartl told a news briefing in Geneva that so far there is no
firm evidence of human-to-human transmission occurring which
could spark a pandemic, and Chinese health authorities have said
the same.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Michael Perry)