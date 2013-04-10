* China detains at least 10 for spreading bird flu rumours
* WHO studying two suspected family clusters of infection
* China media reports vaccine possible within months
* Chinese researchers trace virus to wild birds and chickens
(Updates infection numbers, adds comment, detail)
By Pete Sweeney and Michael Martina
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 10 Chinese police
detained at least 10 people for spreading rumours about the H7N9
bird flu virus, state media said on Wednesday, as the death toll
from the new strain rose to nine.
Authorities detained the people in six provinces - Shaanxi,
Guizhou, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Fujian - some of whom had
posted "fake information" online about new cases of the virus in
their areas, the official Xinhua news agency said.
The death toll and number of infections in China from the
strain of bird flu first found in humans last month has ticked
up daily.
Nine people have died out of 33 confirmed cases of the
virus, all in eastern China, according to data from the National
Health and Family Planning Commission. State media quoted
authorities as saying a vaccine should be ready within months.
Until Wednesday, the source of the virus was not known but
Chinese researchers said they had traced it to wild birds and
chickens, Xinhua reported.
One man detained in Anhui province was given seven days of
administrative detention for fabricating posts on microblogs
about infections, Xinhua said.
The Xi'an city public security bureau in Shaanxi province is
investigating another man's posts, "to prevent untrue
information from causing public panic", Xinhua said.
Scientists around the world have praised China for its
handling of the deadly outbreak, but many Chinese people are
sceptical of the government's pronouncements about the H7N9
virus, given a history of public health scandals and cover-ups.
The government initially tried to conceal an outbreak of
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which emerged in China
in 2002 and killed about one in 10 of the 8,000 people it
infected worldwide.
Chinese Internet users have questioned why the government
waited weeks to announce cases of the bird flu strain, but
health officials said it took time to identify the virus, which
was previously unknown in humans.
China's Communist Party is very keen to maintain social
stability, but it has struggled to clamp down on rumours, which
often spread quickly on the Internet.
Authorities have detained people in the past for rumours,
including 93 people accused of circulating information about the
apocalypse last December.
Still, some commentators have noted that reports of a
flu-like condition killing one person near Shanghai had been
circulating on Chinese microblogs weeks before the government
confirmed it was a case of H7N9.
"From this you can see if the government tried to cover up
like in 2003, but more and more of these posts surfaced, there
would be no way to conceal it," social media watcher and
journalist Wu Heng told Reuters.
"CAN BE CONTROLLED"
The latest H7N9 victim was from Anhui province, Xinhua
reported. Among the new cases are several from Shanghai, Jiangsu
and Zhejiang provinces, at least one of whom is dangerously ill,
the news agency said.
"The outbreak overall is in a state that can be controlled,"
the State Council, or cabinet, said in a statement issued online
after a meeting overseen by Premier Li Keqiang.
The China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday that a
vaccine for H7N9 has been authorized by China Food and Drug
Administration and is expected to be introduced to the market in
the first half of this year.
The source was "traceable to wild birds from east Asia and
chickens from east China", Xinhua reported, citing the Chinese
Academy of Sciences.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been investigating
two "family clusters" of people suspected of having been
infected with the H7N9 virus to see it its being spread between
people.
The virus was found not to have infected anyone in the first
cluster. The second cluster is still under investigation, the
WHO said, though tests have been inconclusive and experts say
the poor quality samples may make it impossible to determine.
The virus is severe in most humans, leading to fears that if
it becomes easily transmissible, it could cause a deadly
pandemic.
However, a WHO spokesman told a news briefing in Geneva
there was no firm evidence of human-to-human transmission
occurring which could spark a pandemic. Chinese health
authorities have said the same thing.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Jane Lee in SHANGHAI, Sally
Huang, Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING, and
Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay in GENEVA; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan and Robert Birsel)