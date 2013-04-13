BEIJING, April 13 Chinese capital Beijing
reported on Saturday its first suspected case of a new strain of
bird flu, state news agency Xinhua said, which would be the
first time it has been found in a human outside of eastern
China.
The seven-year-old child is in a stable condition in a
Beijing hospital and samples have been sent to the Chinese
Centre for Disease Control and Prevention for further tests, the
report said.
Two people who have had close contact with the child have
shown no signs of being infected so far, Xinhua added.
A total of 11 people have died of the H7N9 bird flu strain
since it was confirmed in humans for the first time last month,
with 43 infections in all having been reported to date.
Shanghai and the eastern provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and
Anhui have been the only confirmed locations of infection.
The source of infection remains unknown, though samples have
tested positive in some birds in poultry markets that remain the
focus of investigations by China and the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organization.
The new virus has caused severe illness in most of the
people affected, leading to fears that if it becomes easily
transmissible, it could cause a deadly influenza pandemic,
though there has been no indication of that happening.
In a bid to calm public jitters over the virus, Chinese
authorities have detained a dozen people for spreading rumours
about the spread of bird flu.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)