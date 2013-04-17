* Some infected with H7N9 had no contact with poultry
GENEVA/BEIJING, April 17 The World Health
Organization said on Wednesday that a number of people who have
tested positive for a new strain of bird flu in China appear to
have had no contact with poultry, adding to the mystery about a
virus that has killed 17 people to date.
Chinese authorities have slaughtered thousands of birds and
closed some live poultry markets to try to slow the rate of
human infection, but many questions remain unsolved, including
whether the H7N9 strain is being transmitted between people.
WHO spokesman Gregory Hartl confirmed that "there are people
who have no history of contact with poultry", after a top
Chinese scientist was quoted as saying this applied to about 40
percent of those infected.
"This is one of the puzzles still (to) be solved and
therefore argues for a wide investigation net," Hartl said in
emailed comments.
Hartl an international team of experts going to China soon
would include in their investigation the possibility that the
virus can be spread between people, although there was "no
evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission".
"It might be because of dust at the wet markets, it could be
another animal source beside poultry, it could also be
human-to-human transmission," he said by telephone.
Wendy Barclay, an influenza expert at Imperial College
London, said it could be hard to reveal or rule out exposure to
poultry - or to wild birds, which could also be a possible
source of infection:
"The incubation time might be quite long, so visiting a
market even 14 days before might have resulted in infection."
Hartl said two new suspected cases of possible
human-to-human transmission were being investigated.
The first is a couple in Shanghai who tested positive, Hartl
said, adding that the wife had died and husband was still sick.
A seven-year-old girl in Beijing was the first case in the
capital at the weekend and the boy next door has also tested
positive, but is not showing symptoms, he said.
NUMBERS TO RISE
The WHO had previously reported two suspected family
"clusters", but the first turned out to be a false alarm and the
second was inconclusive.
China has warned that the number of infections, 82 so far,
could rise. Most of the cases and 11 of the deaths have been in
the commercial capital Shanghai.
China reported three new outbreaks to the World Animal
Health Organisation (OIE) this week, bringing the total number
of locations to 11, the OIE said.
Poultry markets remain the focus of investigation by China
and the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization.
But Zeng Guang, chief scientist in charge of epidemiology at
the China Disease Prevention and Control Centre (CDPCC), said
about 40 percent of human victims had no clear history of
poultry exposure, the Beijing News reported.
The centre declined to comment on state media reports saying
only 10 of the 77 cases known by Tuesday had had contact with
poultry.
A study published last week showed the H7N9 strain was a
so-called "triple reassortant" virus with a mixture of genes
from three other flu strains found in birds in Asia. One of
those three strains is thought to have come from a brambling, a
type of small wild bird.
"We can't rule out that this ... has passed through poultry
but then been reintroduced to a wild bird population from which
some spread to humans might be occurring," Barclay said.
China's poultry sector has recorded losses of more than 10
billion yuan ($1.6 billion) since reports of the strain emerged
two weeks ago.
