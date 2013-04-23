(Corrects paragraph 6 to say ... 108 people ..., not ... 109
people)
BEIJING, April 23 An elderly man in eastern
China died of bird flu on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from
a strain that recently emerged in humans to 22, a provincial
health agency reported.
The 86-year-old man died after having been diagnosed with
the H7N9 virus on April 17, the Zhejiang Health Bureau said on
its website.
Two others in Zhejiang have been diagnosed with the disease,
including an 84-year-old man and a 62-year-old man, both of
Hangzhou who fell ill on April 15, the health bureau said.
In neighboring Anhui province, another case was diagnosed on
Tuesday, a 91-year-old man, the state-run Xinhua news agency
said.
The man became sick on April 14, Xinhua said.
So far 108 people have contracted the disease since the
first deaths were reported in China last month. Authorities say
many of those who became sick worked with poultry.
Investigators have yet to determine human-to-human
transmission of the virus.
"Investigations into the possible sources of infection and
reservoirs of the virus are ongoing," the World Health
Organization said on Monday. "Until the source of infection has
been identified, it is expected that there will be further cases
of human infection with the virus in China."
The WHO's China representative, Michael O'Leary, issued data
on Friday showing that half of the patients analysed had no
known contact with poultry, but he said it appeared
human-to-human transmission was rare.
Some bird samples have tested positive and China has culled
thousands of birds and shut down some live poultry markets.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones and Beijng newsroom; Editing by
Nick Macfie)