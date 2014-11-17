BRUSSELS Nov 17 The European Commission on
Monday praised the action taken by Britain and the Netherlands
to contain their respective cases of bird flu, saying all
protocols had been followed.
"We can say that all the protocols were followed and we can
only praise the behaviour of the authorities of the two member
states," a Commission spokesman told a daily news briefing.
The spokesman said that in the Dutch case, the H5NB strain
of the avian flu virus was found on a farm of 150,000 layer
chickens. All the animals were killed and destroyed, the farm
was disinfected and a protection zone was established.
In the British case, the virus was discovered at a duck farm
in North Yorkshire.
"Also in this case all the protocol was followed, measures
were taken. 6,000 ducks were killed on the holding and the
zoning measures were applied, so the poultry cannot infect other
poultry in the area," the spokesman said.
He said the cases would be reviewed again by the Commission
on Thursday.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)