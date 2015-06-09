HAVANA, June 9 Cuba has suspended the import of U.S. chicken citing the bird flu epidemic effecting U.S. poultry, U.S. traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

A letter e-mailed to the traders from Alimport, the Communist-run country's food importer, said Cuba would not accept bids for delivery of chicken in August and September, "taking into account the animal health situation in that origin and the worsening of the same." (Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Alden Bentley)