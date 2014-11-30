(Adds details, context)
AMSTERDAM Nov 30 Bird flu was found at a fourth
poultry farm in the Netherlands, officials said, in a fresh blow
for the Dutch agricultural export sector.
The latest infestation was found at a poultry farm in the
western municipality of Zoeterwoude, not far from the sites of
previous outbreaks. The farm's 28,000 laying hens were ordered
destroyed.
Officials and experts have previously warned that the
density of farms in the country makes it easier for infections
to hop from one farm to the next.
A ban was imposed on transporting poultry products within a
10 km radius and officials ordered that the four other poultry
farms within the area be inspected for bird flu.
The bird flu was of the same H5 variant that has been found
in a string of outbreaks across Europe and Asia over the past
two months, but it was not yet clear whether it was a highly
infectious strain or not.
Officials also said that a separate inspection of all the
duck farms in the country had found no H5 variety bird flu.
Under measures imposed last week to contain the spread of
bird flu in the EU's leading exporter of poultry meat, export
remains possible, but many non-EU countries have banned the
import of Dutch poultry meat as a result of the outbreaks.
Three-day national transportation bans imposed after
previous outbreaks had cost the industry up to 100 million
euros, industry groups said.
About 2,000 Dutch businesses, with more than 100 million
chickens, export more than 6 billion eggs a year.
