AMSTERDAM Dec 1 Dutch authorities will
slaughter 50,000 birds at a poultry farm after a highly
contagious strain of bird flu was discovered nearby, taking to
around 300,000 the number of chickens and ducks culled in the
Netherlands in recent weeks.
A government statement said tests had confirmed an outbreak
of the H5N8 bird flu strain at a farm in the western
municipality of Zoeterwoude, where 28,000 laying hens were
ordered destroyed on Sunday.
The cull at a nearby farm announced on Monday was a
precautionary measure, it said. Animal health authorities are
testing poultry at other farms in the area.
Transport restrictions were imposed on the sector two weeks
ago that have hit around 2,000 poultry businesses. The
Netherlands is the world's largest exporter of eggs and the
largest exporter of poultry meat in the European Union.
