AMSTERDAM Dec 1 Dutch animal health authorities
found bird flu in two samples taken from wild ducks, a
government statement said, but it was unclear if that was the
source of an outbreak at four chicken farms in the Netherlands.
Duck droppings from the central Dutch province tested
positive for the highly contagious H5 strain of the disease, the
deputy economic affairs minister wrote in a letter to
parliament.
"Based on this information I am considering follow-up
measures," deputy minister Sharon Dijksma wrote.
Dutch authorities said earlier on Monday they will slaughter
50,000 birds at a poultry farm after bird flu was discovered
nearby. Separate testing indicated that farm infections, which
have led to the culling of around 300,000 birds at four
locations, were not all from the same source, the letter said.
The H5N8 strain of bird flu detected at the farms has never
been founded in humans. It has led to the destruction of
millions of farm birds in Asia, mainly South Korea, after an
outbreak earlier this year.
A government statement said tests had confirmed an outbreak
of the H5N8 strain at one farm in the western municipality of
Zoeterwoude, where 28,000 laying hens were ordered destroyed on
Sunday.
A cull at a nearby farm announced on Monday was a
precautionary measure, it said. Animal health authorities are
testing poultry at other farms in the area.
Transport restrictions were imposed on the sector two weeks
ago that have hit around 2,000 poultry businesses. The
Netherlands is the world's largest exporter of eggs and the
largest exporter of poultry meat in the European Union.
Some experts believe that wild birds migrating from Asia
carried the disease to Europe, where it infected flocks in
Germany, Britain and the Netherlands.
