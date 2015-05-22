By P.J. Huffstutter and Bill Berkrot
| CHICAGO and NEW YORK
CHICAGO and NEW YORK May 22 As a virulent avian
influenza outbreak continues to spread across the Midwestern
United States, some egg-dependent companies are contemplating
drastic steps: importing eggs from overseas or looking to egg
alternatives.
A spokeswoman for grain giant Archer Daniels Midland Co
said that, as egg supplies have tightened and prices
risen, the company has received numerous inquiries from
manufacturers about the plant-based egg substitutes it makes.
And with a strong dollar bolstering the buying power of U.S.
importers, some companies are scouting for egg supplies abroad.
"The U.S. has never imported any significant amount of eggs,
because we've always been a very low-cost producer," said Tom
Elam of FarmEcon, an agricultural consulting company. "Now,
that's no longer the case."
Still, companies wanting to import eggs may have to look far
afield.
"Canada is short on eggs and has been buying heavily from
the U.S. for the last several years," said Rick Brown, a senior
vice-president of Urner Barry, a commodity market analysis firm.
"Mexico has been dealing with its own outbreaks of avian
influenza, so they're banned from importing into the U.S. The
logical place people will be looking now would be Europe."
Avril, a farmer-controlled agri-food group that owns
France's largest egg brand, Matines, said it has seen an
increase recently in demand from the United States and elsewhere
in the Americas and plans to start making shipments in June.
ECONOMIC BITE
Meanwhile, companies sticking with egg suppliers closer to
home are facing sharply higher prices as a result of the
outbreak, which has so far affected some 39 million birds.
Nearly one-quarter of the hens that lay "breaker eggs" - which
include liquid, dried or frozen eggs used by food manufacturers
- have either died or are slated to be euthanized.
The outbreak has led to a sharp uptick in the wholesale
price of such eggs, from 63-cents a dozen in late April, when
the first egg-laying flock was reported infected, to $1.83 a
dozen this week, Brown said.
The wholesale price of "shell eggs," typically sold in
cartons at grocery stores, has also risen, from $1.19 a dozen in
late April to $2.03 a dozen this week, Brown said.
Nevertheless, some food makers are turning to the more
expensive shell eggs to supplement supplies, although that means
an additional cost to send the eggs to a breaking facility that
will crack the shells, Elam said.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs predict consumers will ultimately
spend an additional $7.5 billion to $8 billion because of the
egg supply squeeze.
Nestlé SA - which uses eggs for some of its
Dreyer's, Edy's and Häagen-Dazs ice cream products - said it is
braced for shortages and working with suppliers to help protect
hens.
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc told Reuters it will leave
it up to franchisees to decide whether to swallow the cost hikes
they're seeing or pass them on to consumers.
A MATTER OF LIFE OR DEATH
For some companies, having an adequate supply of fertilized
eggs can be a matter of life or death. Some vaccine makers,
including Merck & Co Inc, maintain their own hen flocks
to produce eggs used for incubating vaccines that protect
against diseases such as measles and mumps.
Merck said it is taking no chances with its chicken flocks
as avian influenza continues to spread: Security is tight around
the birds, and the health of the hens is continuously monitored.
Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, said it,
too, is keeping close tabs on the outbreak - particularly with
the state agriculture department in Pennsylvania, home to some
of its suppliers and the U.S.'s fourth largest egg-laying flock.
So far, no avian influenza cases have been identified there.
"We continue to maintain preventive measures for our egg
supply system, including biosecurity and physical security
procedures, to provide our suppliers with protection from being
affected by this or any avian outbreak," the company told
Reuters in a statement.
And GlaxoSmithKline PLC told Reuters it is
reinforcing biosafety standards at more than 30 Canadian
egg-laying farms that are dedicated to producing eggs for the
company's human flu vaccines.
The company has more egg supplies than it needs for its flu
vaccine production in Canada and Germany, a spokeswoman said.
But as the bird flu outbreak spreads in the U.S., she added,
"we are monitoring the current situation closely and have
alerted all of our supply farms."
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago and Bill Berkrot in
New York. Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles, Anjali Athavaley in New York, Sybille
de La Hamaide in Bazancourt, France and Gus Trompiz in Paris.
Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Sue Horton)