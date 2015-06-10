By Tom Polansek
eggs in the United States will climb to a record high this year
due to the nation's worst-ever outbreak of bird flu in poultry,
U.S. Department of Agriculture data issued on Wednesday show.
The USDA, in a monthly supply and demand report, increased
its forecast for the price of Grade A large eggs in New York in
2015 to $1.60 to $1.66 per dozen. That is up from its May
estimate of $1.30 to $1.36, and tops last year's average price
of about $1.42, which was a record high, according to USDA data.
In the fourth quarter of 2015, eggs will average $1.73 to
$1.87 per dozen, up from about $1.63 a year earlier, the USDA
said. Last month, the agency predicted a dozen eggs would cost
$1.33 to $1.45 in the fourth quarter.
Nationwide, more than 47 million chickens and turkeys have
been killed in the past six months because of bird flu or are
set to be culled to prevent the spread of the disease. Most are
hens in Iowa, the top U.S. egg-producing state.
The impact of the outbreak will stretch into next year, the
USDA said. The agency raised its estimate for the average egg
price in 2016 to $1.36 to $1.47 per dozen from its May estimate
of $1.28 to $1.39.
