PARIS Egypt reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus in two wild birds in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Egyptian farm ministry.

Two common coots were found dead in Damietta during routine epidemiological surveillance activity, the Egyptian authorities said in the report.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)