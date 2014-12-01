(Adds context, details)
CAIRO Dec 1 Three people have died from H5N1
bird flu in Egypt in the past week, bringing the death toll in
the country this year to six, the Egyptian health ministry said
on Monday.
Egypt has identified 11 cases of the virus in people this
year including the six who have died, a ministry statement said.
It identified the most recent victims as a 40-year-old man
and a 29-year-old woman in the central province of Minya as well
as a 25-year-old woman in Beni Suef, south of Cairo.
A two-year-old child in Minya hospitalised recently for the
virus had recovered, it said.
According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO),
from 2003 through until October 2, 2014, there have been 668
laboratory-confirmed human cases of H5N1 infection officially
reported from 16 countries. Of these cases, 393 have died.
The WHO warns that whenever bird flu viruses are circulating
in poultry, there is a risk of sporadic infections or small
clusters of human cases - especially in people exposed to
infected birds or contaminated environments.
Human cases of H5N1 are rare, however, and the virus does
not currently appear to transmit easily from person to person.
Egypt's H5N1 cases have largely been found in poor rural
areas in the south, where villagers, particularly women, tend to
keep and slaughter poultry in the home.
Two people died within days of each other last month - a
30-year-old woman from Minya and a 19-year-old woman in the
southern region of Assiut.
(Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Shadi Bushra; Writing by Stephen
Kalin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)