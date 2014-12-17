CAIRO Dec 17 A 20-year-old Egyptian woman died
from bird flu on Wednesday, the ninth death in the country from
the virus out of 18 identified cases, the Health Ministry said.
Ministry spokesman Dr Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the woman
came to a hospital in the southern province of Assiut on Sunday
"in severe respiratory distress". She was then transferred to
another hospital where she died.
Out of the nine other infected patients, seven have been
discharged and two others are still sick in hospital, he said.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2003
through Oct. 2, 2014, there have been 668 laboratory-confirmed
human cases of H5N1 infection officially reported from 16
countries. Of these cases, 393 have died.
The WHO has warned that whenever bird flu viruses are
circulating in poultry, there is a risk of sporadic infections
or small clusters of human cases, especially in people exposed
to infected birds or contaminated environments.
Egypt's H5N1 cases have largely been found in poor rural
areas in the south, where villagers, particularly women, tend to
keep and slaughter poultry in the home.
