CAIRO Jan 19 An Egyptian woman died of H5N1
bird flu, the health ministry said on Monday, the fourth person
to die of the illness in the country this year.
The 47-year-old was in critical condition when she arrived
at a hospital in Assiut province, a rural area where an H5N1
death was reported last week, ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel
Ghaffar said.
The ministry announced two other cases in treatment,
bringing the total number of cases in Egypt to 20 this year so
far. This includes four deaths as well as six recoveries and 10
cases still under treatment, Abdel Ghaffar said.
The World Health Organization says there has been a jump in
the number of H5N1 infections in people in Egypt, but that there
does not appear to have been any major genetic change in the flu
strain to explain the rise in human cases.
At least 10 people died from the disease in Egypt in 2014.
The WHO said last week that between Dec.4 and Jan. 6 there
had been 18 new laboratory-confirmed human cases of H5N1
infection in Egypt, including four deaths, the highest ever
monthly number of human cases in the country.
The WHO says that whenever bird flu viruses are circulating
in poultry, there is a risk of sporadic infections or small
clusters of human cases.
Egypt's H5N1 cases have largely been in poor rural areas in
the south, where villagers tend to keep and slaughter poultry
themselves.
