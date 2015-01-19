(Adds child death)
CAIRO Jan 19 An Egyptian woman and child died
of H5N1 bird flu, the health ministry said on Monday, the fourth
and fifth persons to die of the illness in the country this
year.
The six-year-old child died in Minya province on Monday
evening, after a 47-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in
Assiut province earlier in the day, ministry spokesman Hossam
Abdel Ghaffar said.
Both Assiut and Minya provinces are rural areas that have
seen a number of bird flu cases in the past year.
The ministry announced one other case in treatment, bringing
the total number of cases in Egypt to 20 this year so far. This
includes five deaths as well as six recoveries and nine cases
still under treatment, Abdel Ghaffar said.
The World Health Organization says there has been a jump in
the number of H5N1 infections in people in Egypt, but that there
does not appear to have been any major genetic change in the flu
strain to explain the rise in human cases.
At least 10 people died from the disease in Egypt in 2014.
The WHO said last week that between Dec. 4 and Jan. 6 there
were 18 new laboratory-confirmed human cases of H5N1 infection
in Egypt, including four deaths, the highest ever monthly number
of human cases in the country.
The WHO says that whenever bird flu viruses are circulating
in poultry, there is a risk of sporadic infections or small
clusters of human cases.
Egypt's H5N1 cases have largely been in poor rural areas in
the south, where villagers tend to raise and slaughter poultry
themselves.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Tom Heneghan)