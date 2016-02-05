PARIS Feb 5 French foie gras lovers will have
to pay more for the delicacy this year due to the recent bird
flu outbreak in southwest France that will halt output for four
months, makers said on Friday.
France's favourite festive season treat has been hit by the
government decision to freeze duck and geese farming as it aims
to contain the virus which had hit eight departments in the
country's top foie gras region since late November.
The suspension in rearing, set to last until mid-May, will
mean nine million birds, mostly ducks, will not be reared and
will lead to a fall in foie gras output of at least 25 percent,
French foie gras producers' group CIFOG said.
"There will be a rise in prices, it's inevitable," CIFOG
chairman Christophe Barrailh said. "But the impact on retail
prices must be put into perspective," he added, noting French
households spend an average of 29 euros ($32) each on foie gras
per year.
France is by far the world's largest foie gras producer and
consumer. The southwest region accounts for 71 percent of total
output, CIFOG said.
More than a dozen countries, including Japan - the world's
largest importer of foie gras - imposed restrictions on French
foie gras after the bird flu outbreaks.
Provided no new case of the virus is found, producers peg
the loss to exports at 1,500 tonnes, worth 40 million euros.
"We are basing our estimate on a hypothesis where we will be
able to export before Christmas," Jean-Jacques Caspari, head of
Rougie, a brand of the world's largest foie gras maker Euralis,
said on the sidelines of a CIFOG news conference. "It may not be
the case."
Imports, coming mainly from Hungary and Bulgaria, would
benefit, but would not compensate for lost French output.
The 2 billion euro industry see the costs of the crisis at
490 million euros, of which 270 million is in direct losses.
Another 220 million would need to be invested in farms to
meet new health protection measures expected to be imposed
nation-wide next week, CIFOG's director Marie-Pierre Pe said.
Bird flu cannot be transmitted to humans through food. Some
viruses have infected humans living in close contact with
infected birds, but tests have shown that the strains found in
France pose no risk of being caught by humans.
Foie gras is made from geese and duck livers which have been
fattened with grain, usually by force feeding. Sold whole or as
a pate, it is considered a gourmet food in both Western and
Asian cuisine, but the practice of force-feeding has often been
criticised as cruel by animal activists.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey)