PARIS Jan 4 France on Wednesday ordered a
massive cull of ducks in three regions most affected by a severe
episode of bird flu, as it tries to contain the virus which has
been spreading quickly over the past month, the agriculture
ministry said.
All free range ducks, as well as geese, will be slaughtered
between Jan. 5 and approximatively Jan. 20 in an area in
southwestern France comprising parts of the Gers, Landes and
Hautes-Pyrenees administrative departments, it said in a
statement.
Some farms will be exempted, however, including those which
confine birds and those that perform full production cycles,
from ducklings to transformation into end-products.
Southwestern France, home to most producers of foie gras
made of duck and geese liver, had already been the centre of a
severe episode of bird flu last year, although outbreaks
involved other strains.
Several European countries and Israel have found cases of
the contagious H5N8 strain over the past two months and some
have ordered poultry flocks be kept indoors to prevent the
disease spreading.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)