PARIS Dec 14 The bird flu virus found in five
regions of southwest France over the past three weeks has no
risk of spreading to humans, the French farm minister said on
Monday, basing his statement on a study released by the food and
health agency.
Two new outbreaks of bird flu were detected in the Landes
and Dordogne departments on Monday, bringing the total number to
15, involving three different strains: H5N1, H5N2 and H5N9, the
ministry said.
The government has already said that the H5N1 strain found
in France was different from the Asian one that caused many
human deaths.
An analysis by French health and food security agency Anses
of the genetic composition of the H5N1 strain detected in the
first outbreak showed it does not contain genetic markers which
in the past have been linked to more severe outbreaks in birds
and transmission to humans, Agriculture Minister Stephane Le
Foll said.
"There is no risk of the H5N1 virus for human health, none
whatsoever," Le Foll told reporters adding that the H5N2 and
H5N9 strains have proximities close enough to make the statement
valid for them too.
Le Foll also tried to reassure consumers who fear
transmission through food. Outbreaks have shaken France's major
foie gras producing regions, coming just before demand peaks
over the year-end holiday season.
"You cannot catch flu by eating meat or foie gras. I repeat
it very serenely and very clearly, consumers can go and buy
these products for the holidays, it's an economic stake," he
said.
Highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu first infected humans in the
late 1990s during a poultry outbreak in Hong Kong. It has since
spread from Asia to Europe and Africa, causing millions of
poultry infections, 844 human cases and 449 human deaths,
according to World Health Organisation data.
Wild birds are thought to be carriers of the virus, which
can also be tracked onto poultry farms by people or trucks that
come into contact with contaminated feces.
The emergence of three different strains in such a short
time is unprecedented, the head of World Organisation for Animal
Health (OIE) said last week.
Over 15 countries including China and Japan -- the world's
largest importer of foie gras -- imposed some kind of
restrictions on French poultry products, live animals or
hatching eggs after the bird flu outbreak.
Le Foll said the government was trying to convince countries
banning products from the whole of France to limit restrictions
to the regions hit by avian flu.
