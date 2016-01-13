(Corrects third paragraph to show broader extent of widened
zone)
PARIS Jan 13 An avian flu outbreak has been
identified in a town located outside a restriction zone the
French farm ministry established last month in an effort to
contain the highly infectious disease as a rising number of
countries banned French poultry products.
There have been 69 outbreaks of highly-pathogenic bird flu
found in eight administrative districts since Nov. 24 in
southwestern France.
"One new case was found in Haute-Garonne," a farm ministry
official said, adding that France would therefore widen the
restriction zone covering the six administrative departments
where bird flu had been found so far, as well as the whole of
Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne, and parts of the Lot and Charente
departments.
