(Adds comments from OIE chief, details)
By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS Jan 13 Bird flu has been found in a
French town outside a broad restriction zone, in a setback to
efforts to contain the outbreak of the disease that has led a
growing number of countries to ban poultry products from France.
France, the European Union's largest agricultural producer,
has had 69 outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu in eight
administrative departments in the southwestern part of the
country since late November.
A case has now been found in Haute-Garonne, which is not
included in the zone where the government has put in place
tightened sanitary measures and restricted movement of poultry
since mid-December, a farm ministry official said on Wednesday.
The zone includes Dordogne, Gers, Haute-Vienne, Landes,
Pyrenees-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrenees and Lot - as well as the
whole of Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne, and parts of the Correze
and Charente departments.
Despite the spread of the disease, the number of outbreaks
has slowed in France since late December with only five
outbreaks reported since the start of the year, the farm
ministry's dedicated website showed.
Avian flu cannot be transmitted to humans through food. Some
viruses have infected humans, but initial results showed that
the strains found in France posed no risk of being caught by
humans, the farm minister said.
More than a dozen countries including Japan - the world's
largest importer of foie gras - imposed restrictions on French
poultry products, live animals or hatching eggs after the bird
flu outbreaks, which were found mainly in ducks and chickens.
The new director general of the World Organisation for
Animal Health (OIE), Monique Eloit, said the cause of the recent
outbreaks in France remained uncertain, unlike previous ones in
2007 which could be linked to wild swans.
"There are high presumptions that these are strains that are
not coming from wild birds but that have propagated below
epidemic thresholds in palmipeds (ducks, geese) farms where the
identification of these strains is far more difficult because
there are no clinical signs," Eloit told a news conference.
Eloit's predecessor Bernard Vallat said last month the
emergence of three different highly pathogenic strains in such a
short time was unprecedented.
One hypothesis is that low pathogenic strains had evolved
into high pathogenic ones, Eloit said, and it showed the need
for countries to monitor all types of bird flu strains, not only
the highly pathogenic ones.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Goodman
and Susan Thomas)