(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Tom Polansek
July 20 Less than 24 hours after a deadly
infection of bird flu was confirmed at a turkey farm north of
Des Moines, Iowa, Bud Wood packed about 3,500 rare baby chicks
into boxes and put them in the back of a truck.
With the delicate birds just hours old, the president of
Murray McMurray Hatchery hit the road around 1 a.m. on a
Saturday to drive through the night to a friend's farm in Texas
"just to have them in a safe place," he said.
Breeding chickens that are the valuable genetic source for
egg-laying hens have gone into hiding as the outbreak of bird
flu in poultry has developed into the worst animal-health
emergency in U.S. history. Some have been relocated as far away
as Brazil.
Wood's breeding stock includes chickens with genetic lines
that date back to the early 1900s. Some of the breeds are so
rare, he said, that if they were ever wiped out by the flu,
"even to find them and build them back up to bigger numbers
would take a long time."
So when turkeys about 13 kilometers (8 miles) from Wood's
hatchery in Webster City, Iowa, were infected, he scrambled to
relocate his most precious birds.
Wood made a "Noah's Ark" list of breeds he had to move to
safety, including male and female White Cochins which look like
snowballs with masses of downy feathers, and Anconas, a breed
with lustrous black plumage that originated in Italy. He plans
to keep the chickens in Texas through next spring while he
monitors the virus in the Iowa epicenter.
Bird flu has killed more than 48 million chickens and
turkeys since December, with most of the losses affecting
egg-laying hens in Iowa, the top egg-producer in the United
States. U.S. egg prices have soared as a result.
China halted imports of all U.S. poultry products this year
because of the outbreak, while other global buyers have imposed
more limited restrictions on trade.
FALL'S MIGRATING BIRDS A WORRY
Poultry breeders and hatcheries want to keep the flu away
from their chickens, which are bred to produce hens for
commercial operations and backyard coops.
Breeders and hatcheries are relocating parts of their flocks
even though Iowa has had a month free of new infections in any
poultry.
Warm weather has made it harder for the virus to survive
outdoors, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is worried that
new cases will surge in the fall as wild birds that spread the
disease begin migrating south.
Egg farmers whose hens have died because of the virus are
making plans to fill their barns with new chickens in the coming
months and will depend upon breeding stock to provide the
replacement birds.
Hy-Line International, the world's biggest genetics company
for egg-laying chickens, moved part of its breeding stock from
Iowa to several other states within the last few months, said
Tom Jorgensen, general counsel for the company. Before the
outbreak, Hy-Line kept portions of its flock in just one other
state as a precaution, he said.
The best genetic lines for egg quantity and quality can be
used to breed hens year after year.
Jorgensen declined to reveal where Hy-Line had shipped its
breeder birds, citing "security." The company, which is owned by
the EW Group GmbH in Germany, is preparing to move more birds
out of Iowa as a precaution, he said.
Hy-Line also shipped some of its breeding stock to Brazil to
ensure the birds can be exported to overseas buyers who restrict
exports from the United States because of the outbreak.
"I can tell you just other states," Jorgensen said about the
U.S. destinations for the relocated birds. "We keep that part
confidential."
Murray McMurray and Hy-Line said none of their flocks have
been infected with the virus.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Diane Craft)