By Karl Plume
| CHICAGO, June 22
CHICAGO, June 22 The worst-ever U.S. bird flu
outbreak has cut the country's inventory of egg-laying hens to
the smallest in at least seven years, while the stockpile of
frozen poultry in storage has swelled due to bans in about 40
countries of U.S. meat imports, government data showed on
Monday.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has claimed 48 million
birds since December, most of them chickens and turkeys either
killed by the disease or culled to control its spread, according
to the U.S. Agriculture Department's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service.
Nearly 85 percent of the cases were in Iowa and Minnesota.
Iowa is the largest egg-producing state, while Minnesota
produces the most turkeys.
The number of egg-laying hens nationwide fell to 329 million
by June 1, down 7 percent from the prior month and 8 percent
from a year earlier, the USDA said. Its chicken and egg report
was the first monthly data showing the full impact of the
outbreak that started rapidly spreading in late April.
Egg production dropped to a three-month low of 8 billion in
May, largely due to a 3.6 percent decline in production of table
eggs. Iowa's output in May plunged 21 percent from a month
earlier to just 1.027 billion eggs, the smallest monthly number
in records dating back to December 2007.
Bird flu-related shortages have sent egg prices soaring
around the country.
A survey by consultancy BB&T Capital Markets found retail
egg prices in June had jumped about 25 percent from the prior
month. The USDA this month predicted egg prices would reach
record highs this year due to bird flu.
RISING POULTRY STOCKS
But while the outbreak tightened egg supplies, domestic
stocks of frozen poultry meat have soared as roughly 40
importing countries have imposed full or partial bans on U.S.
shipments due to worries about the disease.
Chicken stocks at the end of May ballooned to 738.3 million
lbs, up 21 percent from a year ago and the largest May stockpile
since 2011, the USDA's monthly cold storage report showed.
Analysts also cited ramped up output amid low feed costs and
export disruptions, including Russia's ban in response to
sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine.
Frozen turkey stocks grew 4 percent to 438.5 million lbs.
Separately, USDA data on Friday showed boneless skinless
turkey breast meat at a record high $470 per hundred lbs due to
tightening supplies of fresh meat.
