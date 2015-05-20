CHICAGO May 20 Hormel Foods' chief executive
cast doubt on federal forecasts for as much as 4 percent
increase in turkey meat production on Wednesday, due to a
devastating outbreak of avian flu that has "significantly
challenged" its Jennie-O Turkey Store business.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest supply
projections, released on May 12, forecast domestic turkey
production would reach 5.979 billion pounds in 2015, a nearly
3.9 percent increase over last year.
But the virulent H5 avian influenza strains continue to
spread, reaching 16 states so far. To date, the outbreak has led
to the deaths or scheduled euthanizations of more than 38
million birds, including nearly 4.4 million turkeys in
Minnesota, the nation's top turkey producer, and more than
650,000 in Wisconsin.
"I am skeptical as to the industry's ability to hit that 3
percent to 4 percent gain number," Hormel Chief Executive
Officer Jeff Ettinger said on Wednesday during a call with
analysts.
Hormel's Jennie-O business, which accounts for about 18
percent of the company's revenue, drew most of its turkey supply
from farms in Minnesota and Wisconsin last year, the company
said. It also gets some turkeys from independent suppliers
elsewhere.
Hormel is one of the leading players in terms of turkey
volume production in the United States.
"I guess I have a hard time seeing how those numbers happen,
if we are going to be short 20 percent in terms of at least
turkeys coming into our system, and about 15 percent net of the
meat we are going to buy," Ettinger said.
Nationwide, at least 4 percent of the total U.S. turkey
flock has been impacted by the outbreak, and about 8.5 percent
of U.S. egg-laying hens, according to industry data.
Farmers and some trade groups have expressed concern that,
with Thanksgiving just seven months away, they may be running
out of time to raise enough turkeys - the traditional
centerpiece of holiday feasts - to meet the demand.
The economic impact is already being felt in the egg
industry, with rising prices and tightening supplies. And Tyson
Foods Inc Chief Executive Donnie Smith said on Wednesday
that price hikes could be expected in deli products, too.
"Certainly that will have an impact on turkey lunch meat
prices," Smith said at the BMO Farm to Market Conference in New
York.
Hormel shares were up over 4 percent on Wednesday after
reporting better-than-expected results for the quarter ending
April 26.
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek in New York and Mark
Weinraub in Chicago)