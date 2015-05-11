(Adds comments from USDA, details on economic impact)
By P.J. Huffstutter
May 11 A strain of avian flu that until now had
been found only in the Western United States has cropped up in
Indiana, bringing the total number of states affected by the
virulent outbreak to 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
on Monday.
The eastward spread of any strain of the highly contagious
H5 virus is worrying to farmers and investigators, who have
hoped that warmer spring weather would help lower the number of
infections in birds and curtail the virus' spread.
The H5N8 strain found in a backyard poultry flock in Indiana
is concerning to them also. It is different from the H5N2 strain
that has been confirmed in scores of Midwestern farms and
resulted in the death or culling of nearly 30 million birds so
far.
The highly pathogenic H5N8 strain had been seen only in the
Pacific flyway during this outbreak. Federal and state officials
have confirmed it in commercial chicken and turkey farms in
California and a backyard poultry flock in Oregon. It was also
found in captive falcons in Idaho and Washington, according to
the USDA.
How the H5N8 virus moved eastward is not yet known.
"We're working on the epidemiology, but the new finding of
H5N8 is mostly likely due to a new introduction by waterfowl,"
USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service spokeswoman
Joelle Hayden said in a statement.
The H5 strains in the current U.S. outbreak pose a low risk
to human health, experts say, and no human infections have been
identified so far.
EGGS COMPANIES HIT
The U.S. poultry and egg industry has been grappling for
months with the biggest outbreak on record of avian influenza in
the United States.
The economic ripple effects are starting to be felt, from
baked goods companies feeling a squeeze on egg supplies to
Hormel Foods Corp unit Jennie-O Turkey Store announcing
a planned, temporary layoff of 233 workers at a Minnesota plant
because the outbreak has reduced turkey supplies.
On Monday, shares of the largest U.S. egg supplier,
Cal-Maine Foods Inc, touched a record high after
theflyonthewall.com said research firm Sidoti & Co raised its
price target on the stock, citing better egg pricing power
following a shortage of egg-laying hens due to the outbreak.
Last week, Post Holdings Inc said that chickens at
one of its third-party contractors, which accounts for about 10
percent of the company's egg supply, had tested positive for
bird flu. The company, which said it is analyzing the financial
impact of the news, did not respond to requests for comment.
OUTBREAK IN INDIANA
USDA confirmed the Indiana test results on Sunday and the
site in Whitley County has been quarantined.
Indiana State Board of Animal Health officials worked with
the birds' owner to cull the 77-bird backyard flock before the
final positive test came back from the federal laboratory, a
spokeswoman told Reuters. The flock was a mix of ducks,
chickens, geese and turkeys. The flock was culled on Saturday.
There have been three strains of H5 identified in North
America in this outbreak.
The H5N2 strain has been reported in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa,
Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota,
Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin. It has also been
identified on farms in British Columbia and Ontario, Canada.
The Canadian authorities also have confirmed the H5N1 strain
was found in British Columbia, Canada.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)