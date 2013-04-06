SHANGHAI, April 6 Chinese authorities have found
traces of a new bird flu virus that has killed six people in
more areas in Shanghai, state media reported, after authorities
slaughtered over 20,000 birds at a large poultry market in the
city.
State-run Xinhua news agency said samples of the H7N9 virus
were found at two markets selling agricultural products in the
Minhang district of Shanghai, a city of 23 million people that
is China's financial hub.
The markets were near the Huhuai live poultry market where
infected pigeons were discovered earlier in the week and where
the culling was carried out.
The new strain of bird flu has infected 16 people in China,
all in the east of the country. Six people have died, and the
outbreak has spread concern overseas and sparked a sell-off in
airline shares in Europe and Hong Kong.
The strain does not appear to be transmitted from human to
human, but authorities in mainland China and Hong Kong said they
were taking extra precautions.
Shanghai has banned all live poultry from other parts of the
country from entering the city, and has now closed three markets
to stem the spread of the virus, Xinhua said.
Hong Kong's government said it is intensifying surveillance
of travelers and poultry coming into the city.
China and Hong Kong were badly hit by the 2002-2003 epidemic
of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that started in
China and killed about one-tenth of the 8,000 it infected
worldwide.
