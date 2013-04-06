* New strain of virus has killed 6 people, infected 18
* Authorities close live poultry markets, cull birds
* Outbreak hits airline shares in Europe, Hong Kong
(adds WHO statement)
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, April 6 Two more people have
contracted bird flu in Shanghai, China's health ministry said on
Saturday, as authorities closed live poultry markets and culled
birds to combat a new virus strain that has killed six people.
State-run Xinhua news agency said authorities planned to
slaughter birds at two live poultry markets in Shanghai and
another in Hangzhou after new samples of the H7N9 virus were
detected in birds at the three sites.
More than 20,000 birds have been culled at another Shanghai
market where traces of the virus were found this week.
Officials in Shanghai, China's financial hub, closed all the
city's live poultry markets on Saturday, emptying food stalls.
All poultry trading was banned in Nanjing, another eastern
Chinese city, although local officials said they had not found
any trace of the bird flu virus and declared that chicken on the
retail market was safe to eat, official media reported.
The new strain of bird flu has infected 18 people in China,
all in the east. Six people have died in an outbreak that has
spread concern overseas.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that 10 infected
people were severe cases and two were mild cases. It reiterated
there was no evidence of ongoing human-to-human transmission of
the virus.
"More than 530 close contacts of the confirmed cases are
being closely monitored. In Jiangsu, investigation is ongoing
into a contact of an earlier confirmed case who developed
symptoms of illness," the Geneva-based WHO said in a statement
on Saturday.
There were no signs of panic in Shanghai, where four of the
six people died, and people generally said they were not
worried. But the culling, which has been widely publicised, did
underline for some how close to home the issue had become.
"Now it's just downstairs," said Liu Leting, a user of
Weibo, China's version of Twitter which has more than 500
million users.
"Suddenly I discover that I'm living in an epidemic zone!"
In one city restaurant, a waitress said they planned to stop
serving chicken because of the outbreak.
"After we sell out the chicken in stock, we will not buy new
chicken and will stop serving chicken dishes for the time
being," said the waitress, who declined to be identified.
While the strain does not appear to be transmitted from
human to human, authorities in mainland China and Hong Kong said
they were taking extra precautions.
Hong Kong's government said it was intensifying surveillance
of travellers and poultry coming into the city.
China's Food and Drug Administration said it had
fast-tracked approval for intravenous anti-influenza drug
Peramivir, developed by the U.S.-listed biotechnology firm
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Peramivir is in medical trials to prove its effectiveness
against type-A and type-B influenza, the administration said in
a statement. The H7N9 strain belongs to the type-A group.
Shanghai authorities have stressed the H7N9 virus remained
sensitive to the drug Tamiflu and those who were diagnosed early
could be cured. Tamiflu is made by Roche Holding AG.
China and Hong Kong were badly hit by a 2002-2003 epidemic
of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome that started in China and
killed about one-tenth of the 8,000 people infected worldwide.
(Additional reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong, and Vivi
Lin and Reuters TV in Shanghai, and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva;
Editing by Alistair Lyon and Richard Meares)