By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, April 8
BEIJING, April 8 A strain of bird flu that has
been found in humans for the first time in eastern China is not
a cause for panic, the World Health Organization said on Monday,
as the number of people infected rose to 21, with six deaths.
The WHO praised China for mobilising resources nationwide to
combat the H7N9 flu strain by culling tens of thousands of birds
and monitoring hundreds of people close to those infected.
"So far, we really only have sporadic cases of a rare
disease, and perhaps it will remain that way. So this is not a
time for over-reaction or panic," said the WHO's representative
to China, Michael O'Leary.
The head of China's National Health and Family Planning
Commission Li Bin said on Sunday she was confident authorities
could contain the virus.
"These are a relatively small number of serious cases with
personal health, medical implications, but not at this stage
known public health implications," O'Leary told reporters at a
joint press briefing with the Chinese government.
But he warned that information on the virus was still
incomplete.
"We really can't rely on information from other viruses.
H7N9 is a new virus in humans and the pattern that it follows
cannot be predicted by the patterns that we have from other
influenza viruses," O'Leary said.
No cases have yet been reported outside of China, he said.
In total, 621 close contacts of the 21 people known to have
been infected are being closely monitored and have yet to show
symptoms of infection, the director of China's H7N9 prevention
and control office, Liang Wannian, said.
"In recent years, there have been huge changes in our
national epidemic system, especially our health emergency
response ability," Liang said.
The bird flu outbreak has caused global concern and some
Chinese internet users and newspapers have questioned why it
took so long for the government to announce the new cases,
especially as two of the victims fell ill in February.
Airline shares have fallen in Europe and in Hong Kong over
fears that the new virus could be lead to an epidemic like
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which emerged in China
in 2002 and killed about 10 percent of the 8,000 people it
infected worldwide.
Chinese authorities initially tried to cover up the outbreak
of SARS.
In the H7N9 case, it has said it needed time to correctly
identify the virus, with cases spread between Shanghai and
eastern Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Anhui provinces.
Other strains of bird flu, such as H5N1, have been
circulating for many years and can be transmitted from bird to
bird, and bird to human, but not generally from human to human.
