PARIS Nov 30 France has detected the deadly
H5N1 bird flu virus at two poultry farms in the southwest
Dordogne region, the agriculture ministry said on Monday, a week
after finding the first case in eight years in a back yard in
the same area.
The ministry's health services were proceeding with a cull
of all the animals in the affected farms, it said in a
statement, without giving more details.
The ministry noted bird flu was not transmittable to humans
by eating meat, eggs, foie gras or other food products.
The outbreak of H5N1 reported last week in France, the
European Union's biggest agricultural producer, was the first in
the European Union since outbreaks in Bulgaria and Romania in
March.
