* Researcher says other labs close to similar findings
* Science publishes debate over censoring research
* "Transfer mechanism" for the data expected in weeks
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Jan 19 An international debate
over whether to censor new research on bird flu may soon prove
academic, as other laboratories close in on similar findings
showing how one of the most deadly viruses could mutate to be
transmitted from one person to another.
Ron Fouchier of Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands is
pushing for openness. He is the lead researcher on one of the
studies that showed how the H5N1 virus can be transmitted
through airborne droplets between ferrets, a model for studying
influenza in humans.
In December a U.S. advisory board asked two leading
journals, Nature and Science, to withhold details of the
research for fear it could be used by bioterrorists.
Bird flu is already one of the most deadly, though it can
only be acquired through contact with infected birds. The
potential for it to pass between people, through sneezes and
coughs, sparks fears of a global pandemic worse than the 1918-19
Spanish flu outbreak that killed an estimated 20 million to 40
million people.
In an opinion piece published in Science on Thursday,
Fouchier argued for the release the research to help public
health officials better prepare for a scenario where the virus
could mutate and become more deadly, spreading from person to
person via coughs and sneezes.
He emphasized that other researchers are close to the same
findings, some of them inadvertently, and should be warned in
advance how the virus could become airborne.
"We have identified, from the published literature,
laboratories working with H5N1 viruses that may only require one
to three mutations before the viruses used may become
transmissible" via airborne particles, the Erasmus team wrote.
They did not identify the other laboratories, though other
experts say they include facilities in both government and
academia.
"We want them to be careful," Fouchier said in an interview.
"They did not know that they were one or two or three mutations
away" from having an easily transmissible mutant virus.
The request by the U.S. National Science Advisory Board for
Biosecurity has set off an intense debate about how to balance
the free flow of scientific information against the threat of an
"Armageddon" weapon if that research falls into the wrong
hands.
In a statement to Reuters, Science said that its "editors
are optimistic that details regarding an information transfer
mechanism can be resolved in a matter of weeks."
DEADLY IN MORE THAN HALF OF CASES
First detected in 1997 in Hong Kong, H5N1 has devastated
duck and chicken flocks in countries such as Cambodia, China,
Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Iran, and has reached the Middle
East and Europe through wild birds.
Lab analysis has confirmed that 577 people have been
infected, but there may be many uncounted cases. Of those, 340
died, a fatality rate never before seen from a flu virus: the
Spanish flu killed an estimated 0.5 percent of those it
infected, while seasonal flu in the United States kills about
0.003 percent of those who catch it.
In Indonesia, H5N1 killed 82 percent of those infected, says
virologist Daniel Perez of the University of Maryland.
That off-the-charts fatality rate has not translated into a
higher overall death toll because H5N1 is so difficult to catch.
But if it could be caught by inhaling or ingesting viral
particles released from another infected person, then the high
transmission rate combined with the high fatality rate could
prove devastating.
Science on Thursday published two papers arguing for
censorship of the studies and two arguing that release of the
information could help public health agencies plan for a
possible pandemic. In addition to the Erasmus study, scientists
at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, have identified
mutation that can make H5N1 transmissible from person to
person.
Fouchier's team makes the case for openness so that
responsible experts can see it before rogue elements do.
"Those in the know, know this," virologist Robert Webster of
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, who
advises the U.S. biosecurity board, told Reuters. "Multiple labs
are very close."
So is nature. Individual mutations are already found in wild
viruses, though none yet has all the mutations required for
human-to-human transmission, Maryland's Perez said in an
interview.
"But it is not hard to imagine that nature will eventually
find a way to do that. It's not a question of if, but when," he
said.
"LEGITIMATE NEED TO KNOW"
Webster believes that full, uncensored versions of the
papers will be sent to ministries of health, national academies
of sciences, and others that need to protect the public. Sources
close to the debate say the journals are waiting for the U.S.
government to work out a mechanism for conveying the uncensored
information to those with a "legitimate need to know."
Knowing precisely which mutations allow H5N1 to be spread in
air droplets would allow public health agencies to test for
those mutations in viruses collected from birds and know if a
pandemic might be imminent, argue the Erasmus scientists.
In particular, if surveillance programs detect the dangerous
mutations in avian viruses in the wild, it should trigger more
aggressive control programs. Similarly, developing a vaccine
against a more-transmissible H5N1, as well as diagnostic tests
and antiviral drugs, may require knowing those mutations.
The strongest voices against publishing details of the
research include Michael Osterholm of the University of
Minnesota and D.A. Henderson, who played a key role in the
global eradication of smallpox.
They argue that the potentially dangerous information is
unlikely to help public health authorities because in most of
the countries where H5N1 is endemic, health and science agencies
are incapable of conducting the surveillance and doing the
genetic analysis to detect mutated strains in animals.
Osterholm and Henderson say the first priority should be
"making every effort to ensure that this information does not
easily fall into the hands of those who might use it for
nefarious purposes."
Webster believes it is inevitable that the information will
leak. But he sees value in restricting access, even if it is
only in the short term.
"We can at least buy additional time by not putting it into
the public domain right away," he said.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Xavier Briand)