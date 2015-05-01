(Adds more detail of governor's comments)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO May 1 Iowa Governor Terry Branstad
declared a state of emergency on Friday due to a rapidly
expanding avian flu outbreak, saying the entire state was at
risk from the spread of the disease.
The announcement, which gives authorities powers to enforce
preventative measures, was made soon after state agriculture
officials announced four new poultry farms had initially tested
positive for the virus.
Iowa, the top egg-producing state in the United States, is
the third state to declare a state of emergency because of the
viral outbreak, which either has led or will lead to the
extermination of up to 21 million chickens and turkeys
nationwide.
Minnesota and Wisconsin declared states of emergency in
April.
Iowa's state of emergency is effective immediately now and
will be in force until at least the end of May, depending on
developments in the outbreak, Branstad told a news conference.
The measure expands the efforts of the state's emergency
response plan, and authorizes various state entities access to
additional resources, supplies and equipment to track and
contain the influenza outbreak. It also allows for the removal
and disposal of infected animals on either public or private
lands and lifts weight restrictions on trucks hauling culled
flocks, among other things.
In addition, the action allows the state and local law
enforcement to set up checkpoints and road blocks anywhere in
the state, including areas outside of quarantined farms.
"While the avian influenza outbreak does not pose a risk to
humans, we are taking the matter very seriously," Branstad said
in a statement.
Dozens of countries have imposed total or partial bans on
U.S. poultry and poultry imports since the outbreak of avian
influenza was discovered in December.
As of Friday afternoon, Iowa officials said, 21 farm sites
in 10 Iowa counties had been identified as having either
confirmed or presumed positive cases of the highly pathogenic H5
strain of bird flu.
The tally includes the nine Iowa farms that tested positive
in the past 24 hours, including a commercial egg operation
housing up to 5.5 million birds in Buena Vista County, and a
separate egg-laying farm that houses 1 million birds in Madison
County, according to Iowa's agriculture department.
So far, an estimated 16 million egg-laying chickens in Iowa
are in infected or presumed infected farm facilities - meaning
that at least one-quarter of the state's flock will have to be
killed and disposed of, state officials said.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Frances Kerry)